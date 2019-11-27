International Development News
Development News Edition

Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to 37 per equity share

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:12 IST
Ujjivan SFB's IPO to open on Dec 2 with price band of Rs 36 to 37 per equity share
USFB President Nitin Chugh. Image Credit: ANI

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (USFB) on Wednesday announced the launch of its initial public offering in a bid to raise Rs 750 crore post its pre-IPO placement of 71,428,570 equity shares for cash consideration aggregating to Rs 250 crore. The IPO with a price band of Rs 36 to 37 per equity share, will open on December 2 and closes on December 4.

Some of the qualitative factors that determine USFB's strengths are its deep understanding of mass markets serving unserved and underserved segments, its customer centricity with multiple delivery channels across India and a technology-driven operating model with robust risk management practices. USFB has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd and JM Financial Ltd as the book running lead managers to the issue.

Equity shares proposed to be issued pursuant to the issue will be listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Appeals judges uphold sentence for Congolese ex-vice president Bemba

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld a 12 month-sentence for Jean-Pierre Bemba, former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for witness tampering.Bemba will not have to go to jail because he ...

Maharashtra politics in pics on Wednesday

... ...

Three perfect rounds highlight of day one of skeet qualifiers

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan of Uttar Pradesh, India international Smit Singh of ONGC and Gurjot Singh of Punjab shot three perfect rounds on day one of skeet shooting qualifiers of the National Shotgun Championships here on Wednesday. Mairaj...

Country facing terrorism but entire population of J-K cannot be confined: Azad to SC

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that he accepts the country is facing the problem of terrorism but it does not mean that the government can paralyse the lives of 7 million people of Jammu and Kashmir by ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019