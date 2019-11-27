International Development News
Development News Edition

AAI unions to stage protest against airports privatisation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:30 IST
AAI unions to stage protest against airports privatisation
Airports Authority of India (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The joint forum of AAI unions and associations will take out a protest march at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Thursday against airport privatization. Last year, the government had decided to privatize airports in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, and Guwahati for operation, management, and development through public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The forum alleges that the government has "unilaterally" decided to privatize dozens of profit-making airports, which is neither in public interest nor for better management of these aerodromes. The AAI manages around 120 airports in the country with a workforce of around 17,000. The AAI unions/associations recently formed the forum to protect and safeguard the AAI and interests of its employees besides explaining the impact of the privatization.

The forum comprises the Airports Authority of India (AAI) employees union, Airports Authority Officers Association and Indian Airports Kamgar Union. The joint forum of unions and associations of AAI has written a letter to you urging to review the decision of AAI Board to recommend dozen of airports to privatize as the recommendation of the board is not in public interest or the interest of better management of airports.

"The forum has (therefore) decided to march to Parliament from Jantar Mantar on November 28 and on December 5 (against privatization)," the forum said in a notice to AAI chairman Arvind Singh last week. The AAI employees have been protesting against the move since the Government handed over six of its airports to the Adani group in February this year.

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) won the rights to run these six airports after competitive bidding. In addition to this, six more airports --Bhubaneswar, Varanasi, Indore, Trichy, Amritsar, and Raipur- are also reportedly going to be put on the block in the second phase. Since then the employees have been protesting against the move.

Last week, it held a lunch hour demonstration for three days at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi, which is the AAI headquarters and also houses the aviation ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel winner Mahfouz lives on in Cairo's alleyways

The legacy of Islamic Cairos most famous son Naguib Mahfouz lives on in its winding lanes more than three decades after he became the only Arab to win the Nobel Prize for Literature. A mosaic of the bespectacled author overlooks a market te...

21 Pakistani migrants granted Indian citizenship by Raj govt

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday granted Indian citizenship to 21 Pakistani migrants who have been living here for about 19 years, officials said. These people were living here after being displaced from Pakistan. As they had no Indian...

65 Indians taken hostage in various countries during 2017-19: Govt to LS

As many as 65 Indians were taken hostage in various countries during the period 2017-19, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. In a written reply to a question in the Lower House, Minister of State for External Affairs V Mural...

Gobind Singh Longowal re-elected as SGPC chief

Gobind Singh Longowal was re-elected as president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee SGPC during its annual general house meeting here on Wednesday. He will head the apex gurdwara body for the third time in a row after being ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019