Kangaroo Kids Education plans to add more schools

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:53 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:53 IST
Kangaroo Kids Education Ltd (KKEL), which was part of EuroKids International, has planned to expand the network of its pre and high school brands in the country, a company official said here on Wednesday. KKEL, which owns 'Kangaroo Kids International Preschool' and 'Billabong High International School' brands, came into the fold of KKR & Co, after the global investment firm had recently acquired majority stake in EuroKids, the official said.

Currently, the Kangaroo pre-school has 100 branches across major cities in the country while the high school brand has a chain of 30 centres, KKEL AVP (franchisee operations) Siddharth Bhaskar said. "The acquisition has been completed. We have decided to expand the two brands. We want to increase the number for Kangaroo pre-school branches to about 300 and nearly 100 for Billabong schools in the next 3-4 years," he told reporters.

Bhaskar said Kangaroo and EuroKids will continue to operate separately as they cater to different segments. "Kangaroo is positioned in the premium segment while EuroKids operates in the mass-premium, Bhaskar said.

In the eastern part of the country, there are 22 Kangaroo pre-schools including 14 in the city, he said, adding that "we don't have high school in Kolkata but the expansion plan proposes at least one in the city". The company aims at adding another 35 centres for Kangaroo pre-schools in the eastern region including the northeastern states, he said.

KKEL has operations in Dubai, Qatar and Maldavies, he added..

