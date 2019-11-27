International Development News
Everstone Group appoints Alok Oberoi as executive chairman

  New Delhi
  Updated: 27-11-2019 18:53 IST
Private equity and real estate investor Everstone Group on Wednesday announced appointment of Alok Oberoi as executive chairman. Oberoi, who has been a shareholder of Everstone and has served as a director as well as an active member of its various investment committees, will take up the new role effective January 1, 2020, the company said in a statement.

In his new role as executive chairman, Oberoi will work closely with Everstone Group co-founder and CEO Sameer Sain, and drive the group's overall strategy and governance, it added. He will continue to serve on the investment committees and in order to fulfil his new role and responsibilities, he will also relocate to Singapore, the company said.

Commenting on the appointment, Sain said Oberoi is transitioning from a non-executive to a full-time executive and leadership role. Oberoi worked for over 14 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was named as a general partner in 1996, and led the company's wealth management business in Asia and subsequently also ran it internationally.

He was also the co-founder and chairman of ACPI, a multi-family office and wealth management business based in London, which he has since exited. Everstone is an investment group focused on India and South East Asia, with assets in excess of USD 5 billion across private equity, real estate, green infrastructure and venture capital.

