International Development News
Development News Edition

Power ministry has asked states to lower tariffs: Singh

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 20:31 IST
Power ministry has asked states to lower tariffs: Singh

Union Power Minister R K Singh on Wednesday said the ministry has asked states to lower tariffs in view of the implementation of pre-payment arrangement for procuring power by distribution companies. Singh, when asked about a letter given by his ministry to distribution companies asking them to lower prices, said: "We have made an arrangement for pre-payment which means the carrying cost has reduced. Since the carrying cost has reduced, we have told the regulators to cut tariffs. This letter has gone so the tariffs will reduce accordingly. For reducing the tariffs, we have taken other steps as well."

He was speaking on the sidelines of an event organised by Assocham here. Earlier this year, the government has taken steps such as mandatory issuance of letter of credit to generating companies by discoms and single-day payment.

Under single-day payment, discoms have to make payments a day in advance to procure power supply, which will be carrying cost. Singh, who is also the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said around 90 lakh people have been skilled under the government's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana, out of which 30-35 lakh have got placement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

DRI arrests director of Kolkata-based firm for evasion of customs duty

The Delhi Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI arrested Director of a Kolkata-based firm in connection with the alleged evasion of Customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops. Sunil Kumar Pa...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...

Boris Johnson apologises for Islamophobia in his party, pledges inquiry

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday issued an apology for the hurt and offence caused by Islamophobia within the Conservative Party as he pledged an independent inquiry into all forms of prejudice in his Tory party ranks. Spea...

Russia urges US to extend nuclear pact due to expire in 2021

Russia has formally proposed to the United States that the two nuclear superpowers extend their New START arms control treaty by five years, though Moscow would also settle for a shorter extension, a senior Russian official said on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019