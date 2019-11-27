International Development News
MCL's operations picked up after losing 24 MT of coal due to

  PTI
  • |
  Bhubaneswar
  • |
  Updated: 27-11-2019 22:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:25 IST
MCL's operations picked up after losing 24 MT of coal due to

Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) on Wednesday said its production and dispatch operations have been picked up gradually after a prolonged rainy season, as the miner gears up to reduce the estimated loss of 24 million tonne of coal due to sporadic stoppages and land constraint during current financial year. Owing to intermittent stoppages of mining activities, loss of coal production was estimated at 6.07 million tonne while the miner incurred a loss of 18.04 million tonne due to land constraint, an MCL spokesperson said.

The miner recorded a 30-35 per cent fall in production during the monsoon season as heavy rains had lashed coalfields for a longer period this year as compared to previous years, he said. In 2019, Talcher coalfields witnessed 1,597 mm rainfall as compared to 1,102 mm in the previous year, while about 2,194 mm was recorded in Ib valley colliery this year as against 1,320 mm last year, he said.

To meet the production target, the company has launched synergic efforts at project level to maximise output and reduce shortfall of the production and dispatch. The coal production in MCL, which had fallen even below 1.5 lakh tonne a day due to stoppages in coalfields and inclement weather conditions, has been enhanced to around four lakh tonne daily, the statement said.

However, efforts of the miner to reduce losses are being eclipsed due to continued dispute between Soloda and Danara villages in the periphery of Balram OCP at Hingula area in Talcher coalfields, which has affected mining operations for the last 50 days, it said. Over a dozen meetings of local management, district administration and villagers have been held to thaw the stalemate but no solution was found, the miner said.

Balram OCP suffered coal production loss of one million tonne and 1.5 million tonne less supply of dry fuel to consumers including NALCO, JITPL, JSPL, BSL and GMR..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

