International Development News
Development News Edition

ZEEL shares fall over 3 pc after former directors flag issues

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:36 IST
ZEEL shares fall over 3 pc after former directors flag issues

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday lost over 3 per cent in early trade after the company said two of its former directors had raised concerns over several issues. In early session, shares of the company fell 3.11 per cent to a low of Rs 309.55.

On the NSE, the scrip touched a low of Rs 309.40, down 3.16 per cent against its previous close. Two former directors of Zee Entertainment - Subodh Kumar and Neharika Vohra - who resigned from its board, had raised concerns over several issues, including Rs 2,200 crore film advance given in 2018-19, according to a regulatory filing by the firm.

Kumar and Vohra also raised the matter of "a scheduled bank" appropriating "Rs 200 crore of the company's fixed deposits towards promoter loans and the management did not take legal action". ZEEL, however, said issues pertaining to the wrongful revocation of the bank guarantee stand resolved with the company having being secured by the promoter companies and appropriate legal notices were sent to the bank at the relevant time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

French police start moving migrants from northern Paris site

French police started moving migrants from an illegal camp site in northern Paris on Thursday, as the government aims to show it is taking a tougher stance on illegal immigration. Local police said in a statement they would be moving betwee...

EXCLUSIVE-Facing U.S. sanctions, Venezuela offers suppliers payment in Chinese yuan -sources

Venezuelas government and its oil company PDVSA have offered to pay suppliers and contractors into accounts in China using the yuan currency, five people familiar with the matter said.The move made in recent months is the latest example of ...

Pak Supreme Court resumes hearing on Bajwa's extension case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday resumed the hearing in a case pertaining to the extension of incumbent Chief of Army Staff COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Today is the last opportunity for the government to satisfy the court on the le...

Kings defeat Islanders to break even on homestand

Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo scored goals as the Los Angeles Kings overcame a brief first-period deficit to earn a 4-1 victory Wednesday over the visiting New York Islanders. Jonathan Quick had 24 saves as the Kings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019