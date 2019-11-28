International Development News
Development News Edition

Firefox Lite Transforms into Multi-function Mobile Browser Platform

  • PTI
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 10:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 10:41 IST
Firefox Lite Transforms into Multi-function Mobile Browser Platform

Firefox Lite adds built-in shopping, games and news features

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla, the non-profit pioneer and advocate for the open Web, officially introduces its latest version of Firefox Lite. The brand-new Firefox Lite is a one-stop mobile browser platform that provides beyond-browser functions to empower users to live an easier online life efficiently and securely. The lightweight app offers new browsing experience with easy product and price comparison, shopping deals, free games and trending news under one platform.

The latest feature offered by Firefox Lite is the new design which allows users to access its integrated shopping, news, and games content with one single tap.

Shopping The new shopping feature in Firefox Lite introduces a Smart Shopping Search with the capability to easily compare prices and product specifications from across major e-commerce sites by tapping to switch between them. Besides, the browser introduces itself as one-stop shopping hub with shopping deals, coupons and vouchers from multiple sites.

Gaming Firefox Lite introduces its gaming feature, where more than 100 free instant games are available to play during spare time. Users are able to create game shortcuts on the home screen, so it will be easier to find and play instantly, without the need to install the game apps.

News To cater the needs of updated and trustworthy information for users, Firefox Lite introduce news feature, allowing users to enjoy the latest news from major news publishers under one platform.

"At Mozilla, we always challenge ourselves to come up with innovations, features that are relevant for our users. Our internal data has showed that over 60% of users want content on Firefox Lite. With the soaring popularity of mobile gaming, online shopping, and news consumption, we are excited to introduce our one-stop mobile browser platform to fulfill users' needs and make their online lives more convenient and more efficient," stated Stan Leong, VP and General Manager of Emerging Markets, Mozilla.

Maintaining the best quality from its previous version, Firefox Lite keeps providing a speedy browsing experience with the Turbo Mode feature and by being only 5MB in app size. With Firefox Lite's Advanced Private Browsing with tracking protection, Firefox Lite can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking users.

Download link: https://app.adjust.com/lvuz8qb

Disclaimer

Features may vary depending on the regions; subject to change without notice.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191127/2655592-1 PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pak Supreme Court resumes hearing on Bajwa's extension case

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday resumed the hearing in a case pertaining to the extension of incumbent Chief of Army Staff COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa. Today is the last opportunity for the government to satisfy the court on the le...

Kings defeat Islanders to break even on homestand

Dustin Brown, Jeff Carter, Matt Roy and Alex Iafallo scored goals as the Los Angeles Kings overcame a brief first-period deficit to earn a 4-1 victory Wednesday over the visiting New York Islanders. Jonathan Quick had 24 saves as the Kings ...

Ross Taylor hails depth within New Zealand squad

New Zealands middle-order batsman Ross Taylor on Thursday hailed the depth within the squad and said it is definitely the best at this point in his career. The depth is definitely the best it has ever been during my career. When I first sta...

FOREX-Yen gains, yuan falls as Hong Kong tensions heighten risk aversion

The safe-haven yen rose and risk-sensitive currencies fell on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trumps formal endorsement of Hong Kongs anti-government protesters, seen as potentially derailing recent Sino-U.S. progress on trade.On Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019