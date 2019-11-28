Firefox Lite Transforms into Multi-function Mobile Browser Platform

Firefox Lite adds built-in shopping, games and news features

TAIPEI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mozilla, the non-profit pioneer and advocate for the open Web, officially introduces its latest version of Firefox Lite. The brand-new Firefox Lite is a one-stop mobile browser platform that provides beyond-browser functions to empower users to live an easier online life efficiently and securely. The lightweight app offers new browsing experience with easy product and price comparison, shopping deals, free games and trending news under one platform.

The latest feature offered by Firefox Lite is the new design which allows users to access its integrated shopping, news, and games content with one single tap.

Shopping The new shopping feature in Firefox Lite introduces a Smart Shopping Search with the capability to easily compare prices and product specifications from across major e-commerce sites by tapping to switch between them. Besides, the browser introduces itself as one-stop shopping hub with shopping deals, coupons and vouchers from multiple sites.

Gaming Firefox Lite introduces its gaming feature, where more than 100 free instant games are available to play during spare time. Users are able to create game shortcuts on the home screen, so it will be easier to find and play instantly, without the need to install the game apps.

News To cater the needs of updated and trustworthy information for users, Firefox Lite introduce news feature, allowing users to enjoy the latest news from major news publishers under one platform.

"At Mozilla, we always challenge ourselves to come up with innovations, features that are relevant for our users. Our internal data has showed that over 60% of users want content on Firefox Lite. With the soaring popularity of mobile gaming, online shopping, and news consumption, we are excited to introduce our one-stop mobile browser platform to fulfill users' needs and make their online lives more convenient and more efficient," stated Stan Leong, VP and General Manager of Emerging Markets, Mozilla.

Maintaining the best quality from its previous version, Firefox Lite keeps providing a speedy browsing experience with the Turbo Mode feature and by being only 5MB in app size. With Firefox Lite's Advanced Private Browsing with tracking protection, Firefox Lite can prevent advertisers and websites from tracking users.

