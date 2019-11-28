TVS Motor Company Launches BS-VI TVS Jupiter Equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel Injection) Technology

International Development News
Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today launched the new BS-VI TVS Jupiter equipped with ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology. TVS Motor has developed two versions of BS-VI Fi platforms, namely, RT-Fi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) and ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection). The BS-VI TVS Jupiter will now come equipped with ET-Fi technology, providing enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. The RT-Fi technology on the other hand is specially designed to ensure enjoyable racing experience in all driving conditions.

TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi is the first in the Jupiter portfolio to be launched with this technology. TVS Jupiter has always stood for ‘Zyada ka Fayda’ and the scooter now delivers 15% better mileage, comes in a vibrant new colour INDIBLUE, is equipped with front panel USB charger and a mobile cubby space in addition to a tinted visor.

Commenting on this launch, Mr. Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) - Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Motor Company has always delivered consumer delight. We have taken the opportunity of changeover to BS-VI, and are launching two Fi Technology platforms, RT-Fi and ET-Fi. With ET-Fi (Eco Thrust Fuel injection) focused on the Indian commuter, TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi delivers enhanced overall performance across driveability, smoothness, and fuel economy. Staying true to our promise of “Zyada ka Fayda” TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi comes with a convenient front mobile phone cubby, USB charger and a new tinted visor. I am confident that our customers will continue to repose their faith in TVS Jupiter in the years to come.”

Launched in 2013, TVS Jupiter has always delivered exceptional value in terms of both features as well as riding experience. With multiple accolades to its name, it is also the fastest scooter to reach the 1 million sales mark, 30 months after its launch. Today, TVS Jupiter has a rich customer base of over 3 million customers. TVS Jupiter is presently available in four variants namely Base, ZX (Disc and Drum), Classic and Grande.

The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic ET-Fi, priced at Rs. 67,911 (ex-showroom Delhi) will be available in Sunlit Ivory, Autumn Brown and INDIBLUE colours, across the country. The TVS Jupiter Base, ZX and Grande editions will be available in a phase-wise manner.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavour to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for four years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

