RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap mark

Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation level.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10.02 lakh crore during morning trade on the BSE.

The company's stock rose 0.73 per cent to a record peak of Rs 1,581.25 (intra-day) on the index.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)