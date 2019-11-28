RIL becomes first Indian firm to hit Rs 10 lakh cr m-cap mark
Reliance Industries on Thursday became the first Indian company to hit the Rs 10 lakh crore market valuation level.
The oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed to Rs 10.02 lakh crore during morning trade on the BSE.
The company's stock rose 0.73 per cent to a record peak of Rs 1,581.25 (intra-day) on the index.
