Tata Communications, Kacific ink global IP connectivity and cyber security deal

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has selected digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite Kacific1.

  28-11-2019
Tata Communications network reaches over 200 countries and territories. Image Credit: ANI

Kacific Broadband Satellites Group has selected digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications to provide terrestrial connectivity services as it readies for the launch of its first satellite Kacific1. Tata Communications will provide global internet and state-of-the-art cyber security services for Kacific's Ka-band satellite network.

"Kacific chose to enter into this arrangement with Tata Communications because of the sophistication and scale of the company's global network and its unrivalled security expertise," said Kacific CEO Christian Patouraux. "Our high-speed broadband will reach people living across both the most remote rural locations and the most densely populated urban centres in the Asia Pacific region," he said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Communications network and security team along with leading-edge technology will support the Kacific1 satellite IP delivery network to deliver optimal and redundant performance across the region. Relying on that network, the Kacific satellite system will make internet connectivity affordable for millions of people who are currently unserved or underserved.

"Robust connectivity is the foundation of any digital solution," said Brian Morris, Vice President and General Manager of Global Media and Entertainment Services at Tata Communications. "We believe in Kacific's vision to bridge the digital divide by providing high-quality broadband access to underserved areas of the Asia Pacific," he said.

Tata Communications is one of the world's largest telecommunication companies with a global network reaching over 200 countries and territories. The company serves over 7,000 customers globally that represent over 300 of the Fortune 500. Tata Communications' global network will provide multi-gigabit connectivity with unparalleled redundancy and security to Kacific.

Kacific will benefit from the Tata Communications' advanced subsea fibre network which underpins the internet backbone, where its network carries about 30 per cent of the world's internet routes. Kacific1 is a high throughput satellite that will use 56 high-power Ka-band beams to deliver affordable, high-speed broadband to telecommunications companies, internet service providers and governments in southeast Asia and the Pacific.

