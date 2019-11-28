International Development News
Development News Edition

OFI Global China Fund acquires additional 1.37 cr shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:50 IST
OFI Global China Fund acquires additional 1.37 cr shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday said that OFI Global China Fund LLC has consolidated its stake in the media company with the acquisition of an additional 1.37 crore equity shares. OFI Global China Fund LLC, which already holds 8.7 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has acquired over 13,749,266 crore additional equity shares amounting to 1.431 per cent stake in the media company.

"Pursuant to this acquisition, the shareholding of the acquirer (OFI Global China Fund LLC) along with persons acting in concert with it has increased by 2 per cent of the total shareholding of the company from the last disclosure made for the acquisition on September 9, 2019." Zee Entertainment Enterprises said in a regulatory filing. Following the acquisition the shareholding of OFI Global China Fund LLC increased to 10.99 per cent, the filing added.

Meanwhile, Cyquator Media Services Private Limited, a promoter entity of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, has sold 79,912,915 shares of the media company.

"Out of aggregate quantity of 79,912,915 shares sold, 13,749,266 shares have been sold off market on November 25, 2019, to OFI Global China Fund LLC and balance shares have been sold on market by Cyquator and/ or the Lenders," a separate regulatory filing added. On November 25, Subhash Chandra had resigned as the chairman of his flagship company Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

In September, the group had sold 11 per cent stake in ZEEL to Invesco-Oppenheimer fund for over Rs 4,224 crore and then retired debt worth Rs 4,000 crore. Atlanta-based Invesco holds 7.74 per cent stake in ZEEL since 2002.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019