International Development News
Development News Edition

COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an Indemnity Health Insurance Plan Which Is Fully Customizable

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 13:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 13:11 IST
COCO by DHFL General Insurance Launches COCOCure - an Indemnity Health Insurance Plan Which Is Fully Customizable

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

• Fully Customizable Health Insurance Plan

• A’-la-carte’ Health Insurance Plan

COCO By DHFL General Insurance announced the launch of its First Retail Health Indemnity Insurance Product COCOCure.

COCOCure is a comprehensive, new-age health insurance product that is designed to make health insurance easy to understand and convenient to purchase.

This Health Insurance Product was conceptualized with the vision to create a health insurance policy that is unique to each individual as per their personal and family’s health needs and they should pay only for what they choose to cover. Turning this vision into reality, COCOCure allows customers to customize their policy as per their varying healthcare needs, family size, ages, and lifestyle requirements.

Mr. Vijay Sinha, MD & CEO – COCO by DHFL General Insurance said, “We observed a lack of clarity among customers on the insurance coverages. For the uninitiated in the health insurance scheme of things, pre-bundled Health Insurance Plans become an easy respite from having to go through the ordeal of making the choices. However, Pre-Bundled Health Insurance plans may not be as helpful as they are perceived to be, because they may not cover many ailments. When it comes to Health Insurance, each individual (and family) is different and has different health needs. In such cases, the pre-bundled plans might become redundant.”

“While conceptualizing COCOCure, we wanted to address these gaps in the market and create a truly a’-la’-carte’ health insurance plan. We understand that each customer is unique, and their choices can be different – and that matters to us. COCOCure ensures that your Health Insurance Policy should only meet your and your family’s need and hence you only pay for covers which you choose,” he added.

COCOCure is fully customizable and gives customers complete flexibility to: • Enhance Features/Coverages by an increase in the Premium amount

• Lower the premium amount by optimally reducing the coverage • Add-on more Coverages over and above the Core Coverages

• Opt for additional Premier Benefit coverages

Apart from these benefits, COCOCure also gives the customer flexibility to choose the Sum Insured that they feel will be optimum for them or their family. This allows them to focus on the treatment and healing in times of medical emergency without having to stress over the Medical Expenses. For those who are unsure of what to choose, the portal’s automated engine recommends an ideal Sum Insured that they should choose based on the personal details they have submitted.

COCOCure Health Insurance plan offers Sum Assured options ranging from Rs. 2 lac to 1 crore, thereby bringing a wide range of medical needs under its purview. In addition to that • There is an array of 22 benefits to choose from: You can opt for the much-needed lifestyle coverages, OPD benefits and much more

• COCOCure offers an option of 30/60/90 days for a pre-hospitalization cover and amongst an option of 60/90/180 days for post-hospitalization care. This is more than most other products in the market. • COCOCure provides an opportunity to Increase or decrease the waiting period for certain pre-existing illnesses.

• COCOCure uses an Artificial Intelligence based auto-underwriting engine that helps in Straight Through Pass (STP) policy issuance.

COCOCure health Insurance can be purchased online at www.dhflinsurance.com. It has a simple and interactive buying process that will make even first-time buyers feel very comfortable to customize and buy their health insurance policy.

About DHFL General Insurance

DHFL General Insurance Ltd. is a general insurance venture promoted by Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited. Wadhawan Global Capital Private Limited (WGC) is a Core Investment Company. DHFL General Insurance Ltd. is a 100% owned entity of WGC.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Madonna cancels three Boston shows on doctor's orders

Pop star Madonna has cancelled her three performances in Boston and apologised to her fans for the unexpected turn of events. The shows were scheduled to take place at Boch Center Wang Theatre from November 30 to December 2 as part of her M...

Idris Elba trying to quit social media

Actor Idris Elba says he is trying to take a step back from social media as it makes him feel depressed. The Hobbs Shaw star said he doesnt like receiving news via social media apps like Twitter.Ive been trying to wean myself off. I used t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor l...

Elected representatives should have leading voice in deciding Afghan future : India

India has stressed that elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voice in deciding the future of their country, noting that New Delhi does not believe in advancing prescriptions, as the US-Taliban peace process remains...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019