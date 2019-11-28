Ministry approves Loktak Inland Waterways improvement project in Manipur

The Ministry of Shipping today gave approval for the development of the Loktak Inland Waterways improvement project in Manipur under the central sector scheme. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 25.58 crores. The Loktak Lake is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast located at Moirang in Manipur.

In an official statement, the Minister for Shipping (I/C) and Chemical & Fertilizers Shri Mansukh Mandaviya said that Northeast is a beautiful region with stunning landscapes and holds a lot of opportunity for tourism purposes. He said that the project will develop the Inland water transport connectivity in the North East States and give a boost to the tourism sector also.

(With Inputs from PIB)