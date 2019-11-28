International Development News
Development News Edition

Unleash market forces to realise full potential of satellite communication: TRAI chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 14:58 IST
Unleash market forces to realise full potential of satellite communication: TRAI chief

Telecom and broadcasting regulator TRAI on Thursday advocated the need to unleash market forces to realise the massive potential of satellite communications and technologies in India, and said regulatory disadvantages need to be "ironed out". Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman RS Sharma rued that cost of data in India delivered via satellite technology was 400 times higher than that in the US, presenting a stark contrast to telecom and mobile services domain where India is offering one of the cheapest tariffs in the world.

Sharma asserted that the 'open sky policy' needs to be implemented in "letter and spirit" to unleash the full potential of satellite technologies. "The reason is not inefficiency of technology...the reason is that we have probably not allowed unleashing of market forces or not allowed to implement the open sky policy which was part of earlier telecom policy and also a part of the National Digital Communications Policy.

"We need to implement the open sky policy in letter and spirit," Sharma said addressing the India SatCom 2019 organised by Broadband India Forum. Sharma cautioned that any protectionism in the satellite communications area would be to the detriment of consumers.

Newer breeds of satellite communications technologies are coming up, opening up possibilities for advance applications. "So, it is not as if there are technological disadvantages. I think...regulatory disadvantages need to be ironed out," he said.

He said the government and TRAI are cognizant to the need for unleashing market forces to benefit customers. The TRAI chief also said the regulator has always advocated use of different methods to enhance connectivity in the country, be it leveraging Wifi or Cable TV for broadband.

Listing out advantages and vast applications of satellite-based connectivity, Sharma said although the usage of satellite communications is currently limited, scale will bring down prices drastically. "How is it happening in telecom in data prices? Ultimately it is...about...allowing usage of these things and I am sure the costs will come down," he said.

Sharma said for technologies to be successful in India they would need to be affordable, inter-operable and scalable. "I completely agree that there is a huge potential for satellite technologies in this country and there are many sectors where it is needed, it has its USPs (Unique Selling Proposition)," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City owners to buy 65% stake in India's Mumbai City FC

The owners of Premier League champions Manchester City have agreed to buy a 65 stake in Indian Super League ISL football team Mumbai City FC, the City Football Group CFG said in a statement on Thursday. The ISL team would become the eight c...

Belgium-based Blockchain Tech Leader SettleMint Launches Operations in India

One of the fastest-growing blockchain technology giants, Belgium-based SettleMint, announced the launch of its India operations at a ceremony hosted at the private residence of Ambassador of Belgium on Tuesday evening. To be headquartered o...

Sensex scales up 110 points, Reliance's market cap ends above Rs 10 lakh crore

Equity benchmark indices ended near the days high level on Thursday led by a spurt in public sector banks and metal stocks. The bull run continued despite concerns that US President Donald Trump signing law support for anti-government prote...

Odisha Assembly adjourned till 3 pm after Opposition protest, demand tourism minister's resignation

Bhubaneswar Odisha India, Nov 28 Odisha Assembly was adjourned on Thursday after Opposition Congress MLAs stormed into the well of the House seeking the sacking of state tourism and culture minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi alleging that he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019