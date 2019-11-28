International Development News
Development News Edition

Online ponzi: ED attaches Rs 8.82-cr assets of Noida-based firm

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:21 IST
Online ponzi: ED attaches Rs 8.82-cr assets of Noida-based firm

A Noida-based multi-level marketing firm's assets worth over Rs 8 crore have been attached in connection with an alleged online ponzi fraud case, the federal agency said on Thursday. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate against the company-- Webwork Trade Link Pvt Ltd.

The case dates back to 2017 when Noida Police had filed an FIR against the firm and its directors Anurag Garg, Sandesh Verma and others for allegedly perpetrating an online fraud and cheating gullible depositors. The ED subsequently took cognisance of this police criminal compliant to file a case under the PMLA.

"The attachment consists of fixed deposits, mutual funds, balances in savings and current accounts of entities who had received money on account of selling the immovable properties and ornaments or providing services but due to the business shutting down and consequent fraud cases against the company, these funds remained with the beneficiaries," the agency said in a statement. The total value of the attached assets as part of the latest order is Rs 8.82 crore.

"Webwork Trade Links Pvt Ltd, through its online portal, in the name of addsbook.com and web-work.in had been defrauding the public by inducing them to invest in very lucrative investment schemes. "Investigation revealed that the bank accounts were being opened and closed in succession by the company in many banks like Citi Bank, ICICI Bank, Vijaya Bank, Lakshmi Vilas Bank and Axis Bank," the ED alleged.

In this very short span of time, the agency claimed, the multi-level marketing company diverted large amounts to the accounts of different persons and companies associated with them. This is the second attachment of assets action by the ED in this case as it has earlier frozen properties worth Rs 27.66 crore.

The ED had also filed a chargesheet in this case last year before a special PMLA court in Lucknow and the case is under trial at present, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-N.Korea test fires missiles month before deadline for U.S. to respond on talks

Breaking a month-long lull in missile tests, North Korea fired two short-range missiles into the sea off its east coast on Thursday in what appeared to be the latest try out of its new multiple rocket launchers, South Koreas military said. ...

Taiwan pushes anti-infiltration bill, opposition cries foul

Taiwan needs to have legal means to prevent China interfering in its politics, a government spokesman said on Thursday about a anti-infiltration law that is being drafted, as the main opposition said it feared being painted red by the law. ...

Rescuers keep working in Albanian town as death toll hits 40

Rescue teams desperately sought survivors under rubble in Albanias western town of Durres on Thursday hoping to pull out toddler twins alive, two days after a 6.4 magnitude quake killed at least 40 people.Spared by killer quakes since 1979,...

ZEEL shares fall nearly 3 pc after former directors flag issues

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday declined nearly 3 per cent after the company said two of its former directors had raised concerns over several issues. Intra-day, scrip of the company fell 5.38 per cent to a low of Rs 302...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019