International Development News
Development News Edition

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 15:24 IST
Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Bank of Baroda on Thursday said it has raised Rs 1,650 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds. The bank issued 16,500 '8.70 per cent unsecured subordinated fully paid-up additional tier 1 Basel-III non-convertible perpetual taxable bonds' with an issue size of Rs 1,650 crore, it said in a regulatory filing. The issue, which opened on Tuesday and closed the same day, saw a total of 21 allottees through private placement of bonds.

To comply with Basel-III capital regulations, banks globally need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes. These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel-III standards in phases since April 1, 2013. The banks are expected to fully implement these norms by March 2020. Shares of Bank of Baroda on Thursday were trading up 4.16 per cent at Rs 106.45 on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

ZEEL shares fall nearly 3 pc after former directors flag issues

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Thursday declined nearly 3 per cent after the company said two of its former directors had raised concerns over several issues. Intra-day, scrip of the company fell 5.38 per cent to a low of Rs 302...

David Mabuza to deliver keynote address at World Aids Day Commemoration

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National AIDS Council SANAC, will on Sunday, 01 December 2019, deliver a keynote address at the World Aids Day National Commemoration event at the James ...

Jharkhand: Security tightened in Latehar district ahead of assembly polls

District administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies Latehar and Manika, where the Naxal attack took place a few days ago. The elections in these two areas are scheduled to take place on November 30...

50 MPs write to Speaker, seek to censure Pragya for insulting Mahatma Gandhi

As many as 50 Members of Parliament MPs including Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Dayanidhi Maran, Manicka Tagore, and NK Premachandran have given a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to censure BJP MP Pragya Thakur for insulting Mahatma Gandhi. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019