Have a worry-free romantic getaway with Honeymoon Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the stress of wedding festivities, many newlyweds plan a honeymoon holiday to relax and celebrate their relationship. However, it is vital to plan a honeymoon meticulously to minimise getting into inconvenient situations such as loss of credit/debit cards, breakdown of a vehicle, or an accident. Also, one should have a contingency plan in the form of travel insurance in case things don't go as expected. The Honeymoon Holiday Cover from Bajaj Finserv can be of great help in this regard. This plan offered by Bajaj Finserv, through its lending and investment arm Bajaj Finance Ltd., covers you financially against a range of unforeseen incidents during your romantic vacation.

It offers emergency travel and hotel assistance, theft coverage, roadside assistance, complimentary accident insurance, among other benefits. Here are a few significant benefits that Honeymoon Holiday Cover offers: Get high coverage at a low premium:

Offered under the Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions category by Bajaj Finserv, this policy offers coverage of up to Rs 3 lakh at a premium of just Rs 699. The Honeymoon Holiday Cover takes care of the offset costs arising due to emergency hospitalisation, bounced hotel bookings, cancelled trips, and a burglary at home while you are away. Additionally, you can avail coverage for lost baggage, making it a good way to completely secure your honeymoon. Access emergency financial assistance for travel and accommodation:

If you are stranded while on your vacation, the Honeymoon Holiday Cover provides you with ample financial assistance. You can avail an advance of up to Rs 50,000 in India and Rs 1 lakh abroad to arrange for alternate travel tickets and hotel accommodation. This is especially helpful if you have lost travel essentials such as your wallet along with the debit/credit cards in it. Block lost credit and debit cards with a single call:

Losing your wallet when travelling can be a source of great stress. Thankfully, with the Honeymoon Holiday Cover, you can instantly block your debit and credit cards with just one phone call to the insurer's toll-free number. Your cards will be blocked instantly, thus preventing any misuse whatsoever. The insurance policy also helps you get a PAN card replacement free of charge, should you lose this as well. Enjoy complimentary insurance cover for accidents and hospitalisation:

In the unfortunate event of an accident or injury suffered by you or your partner during the trip, you may avail coverage of up to Rs 1,50,000 to get quality medical care without compromises. How to apply for the Honeymoon Holiday Cover

To apply for this policy, here are the steps you need to follow. * Visit the Bajaj Finserv website

* Choose Honeymoon Holiday Cover from the listed Pocket Insurance & Subscriptions * Click on 'Buy Now' and fill in the online application form

* Pay the premium of Rs 699 via UPI, mobile wallet, or credit or debit card With optimal coverage at an affordable premium, buying Honeymoon Holiday Cover is beneficial to you in more than one way. However, this is just one of the 80+ Pocket Insurance and Subscriptions that Bajaj Finserv offers. You may choose from a range of other useful plans such as Wallet Care, Kitchen Appliances Cover, TV Insurance, Washing Machine Insurance, Gym Injury Insurance and more, based on your lifestyle needs.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)