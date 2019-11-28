International Development News
Development News Edition

Kulhad Chai to enrich experience of visiting 25 Railway Stations of Rajasthan

Earlier, at the request of Union MSME Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Union Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, directed the railway board to issue the directions accordingly.

Kulhad Chai to enrich experience of visiting 25 Railway Stations of Rajasthan
In Rajasthan alone, KVIC has distributed more than 1500 electric pottery wheels since 2018, and has provided a livelihood to around 6000 potters so far under the ‘Kumhar SashaktikaranYojna’. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The earthen fragrance of 'Kulhad Chai' is about to enrich your experience of visiting 25 Railway Stations of Rajasthan. These 25 stations include Bikaner, Sirsa, Bhiwani, Hanumangarh, Shri Ganganagar, Hisar, Churu, Suratgarh, Jodhpur, Pali, Barmer, Nagpur, Jaisalmer, Bhagat Ki Kothi, Luni, Jaipur, Jhunjhuna, Dausa, Gandhi Nagar, Durgapura, Sikar, Ajmer, Udaipur, Sirohi Road, and Abu Road.

Earlier, at the request of Union MSME Minister, Shri Nitin Gadkari, the Union Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal, directed the railway board to issue the directions accordingly. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) Chairman, VK Saxena last year requested Union Railway Minister, Shri Piyush Goyal to allow Varanasi and Rae Bareli Stations as a pilot project for use of Kulhad and other earthen articles in place of plastic articles. The project was permitted and the 6-month report of these 2 stations, submitted by the concerned DRMs was quite encouraging.

Appreciating the move, Shri V.K. Saxena said, "This is a welcome move by the North Western Railways to replace plastic products by pottery products. Indian potters are migrating to other menial forms of livelihood due to lack of market for pottery products and the severe labor involved in it. KVIC launched Kumhar Sashaktikaran Yojna last year to empower Kumhar Community and distributed 10,000 electric pottery wheels replacing old handspun labor-intensive stone chaak. This year KVIC is planning to distribute 30,000 electric pottery wheels across the country to meet the demand of 400 Railway Stations. 30,000 electric pottery wheels will produce around 2 Crores Kulhads per day. This move will not only instill self-confidence amongst the potter communities in the area but also help in enhancing the health of the tourists while adding Indian flavor to the travel and tourism industry."

KVIC has been conducting several pieces of training for the empowerment of potters across India. In Rajasthan alone, KVIC has distributed more than 1500 electric pottery wheels since 2018, and has provided a livelihood to around 6000 potters so far under the 'Kumhar SashaktikaranYojna'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Parts of Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall

Wrapping famous tourist destinations of Himachal Pradesh in a thick blanket of snow, parts of the north Indian state received fresh snowfall in the last two days. According to Manmohan Singh, Director of India Meteorological Department IMD ...

Agra city to have 10 smart health centres

The city will soon have 10 smart health centres which will provide medical consultation, lab tests and pharmacy services to the patients at affordable rates, an Agra Smart City Limited ASCL official said on Thursday. One of the 10 centres, ...

Former Maldives leader jailed for money laundering

Male, Nov 28 AFP Disgraced Maldives ex-president Abdulla Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison for money laundering on Thursday after a corruption probe into the former strongmans rule of the luxury tourist destination. Yameen, who r...

Vijaya Bank, Dena bank removed from second schedule of RBI Act

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said it has excluded Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank from the second schedule of the RBI Act, with effect from April 1, 2019.Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank have been excluded from the second schedule to the Reserv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019