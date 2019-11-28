INCREFF Signs Three Major Retail Brands - Future Group Arvind Retail and Lulu Group - Tablez as its Clients

With unique cutting-edge technology products, disruptive business model, INCREFF will help these major brands improve inventory efficiency leading to higher sales and revenue

BENGALURU, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INCREFF, B2B Tech Enterprise, which helps Fashion brands and retailers improve revenue and margins through intelligent merchandising and efficient fulfilment, today announced the signing of three major retail and fashion brands - Future Group, Arvind Retail and Lulu Group's multi-brand organised retail arm Tablez as its clients.

As part of this tie-up, INCREFF will deploy fulfilment technology INCREFF ASSURE across seven warehouses of ArvindRetail for managing their e-commerce operations across eight key marketplaces for all their brands. Future Group has tied up with INCREFF for managing their e-commerce operations for all brands across their two warehouses. For Tablez India, both B2B and B2C operations will be managed on INCREFF platform.

"INCREFF helped us in scaling up e-commerce business by helping us overcome our big pain point of managing small B2C orders," says J Suresh, MD & CEO, Arvind Lifestyle Brands & Arvind Retail Ltd.

All these brands were using multiple systems for managing e-commerce operations, which were not tightly integrated resulting in latency, manual interventions and multiple errors. INCREFF has helped replace all these systems with single integrated robust platform having Order Management System, Channel Integration, Warehouse Management System and Inventory Management System.

INCREFF is an API (Application Program Interface) first platform with ready APIs for all process touch points and hence has been able to integrate with the clients' ERPs within a short span. INCREFF synced their orders and inventory across all marketplaces within 30 seconds allowing exposure of even last piece of inventory across all channels.

"INCREFF deployed Assure system in a week's time for us. The system is error free & simple to use. Our team could process more than half a million pieces, within 1st month, without any major glitches. I am confident that using Assure will improve our stock fill rates and warehouse efficiency substantially," says Vasudevan Balakrishnan, Chief Operating Officer, Tablez India.

The simple UI/UX and process flow helped in faster training for these large brands and an easy adoption (with just two days of training they delivered near 100% fulfilment within SLA (service level agreements) even during peak festive sales.)

Rajul Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, INCREFF says, "Almost every fashion brand is struggling with inefficient inventory management and the lack of an intelligent solution in the market. INCREFF delivers INCREDIBLE EFFICIENCY in sales and inventory via its two Enterprise SaaS solutions (IRIS and ASSURE) and warehousing as a service (WaaS). We are delighted to partner with Future Group, Arvind Retail and Tablez India to make a meaningful difference to their revenue and margins."

Today, INCREFF is poised to disrupt fashion industry via technology and works with clients like Puma, WROGN, Landmark Group (Dubai), Raymonds, Amazon, Reliance AJIO, Blackberrys, Myntra, Mango, ESPRIT, Cure.fit, Meesho amongst others, INCREFF is accelerating towards next phase of growth by expanding its customer pipeline and foraying into international markets.

Headquartered in Bangalore, INCREFF today, has a team of 75 employees, all from premier institutes.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)