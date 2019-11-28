International Development News
Development News Edition

Nelco hopes to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by Jan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 18:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 18:58 IST
Nelco hopes to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by Jan

Tata group company Nelco Ltd on Thursday said it expects to roll out in-flight data connectivity services by January but did not divulge the airlines it would partner with for the offering. The company had, earlier this year, obtained a licence from the Department of Telecommunications for providing in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) services.

Nelco said it hopes to roll out in-flight services in the next one-and-a-half months but refused to comment on tariffs saying the modalities are being fine-tuned. "We are hoping to start in-flight connectivity services around January timeframe. We will start with data services," Nelco Managing Director and CEO P J Nath said on the sidelines of India SatCom 2019 organised by Broadband India Forum here.

Nath refused to divulge the names of the airlines that the company is in discussions with, saying, "I cannot comment on that at this point...We will have partnerships with multiple airlines but it will unfold as we go along". On March 6 this year, the company announced it has obtained license from the government for providing in-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) services.

The license, besides enabling connectivity solutions to the individual users on-board the aircraft and ships, offers newer possibilities of real-time communication of on-board systems and brings operational efficiencies to improve business productivity for the airlines and shipping companies, the company had then said. In September, Nelco launched its maritime communications services in the country, and said the offering would enable high-end support to those in sea by providing access to voice, data and video services while traveling on sailing vessels, cruise liners, ships in India, using satellite technology.

Nelco had said that over the next 24 months, it hopes to establish itself as a leader in the maritime communications space by introducing the services to more maritime vessels of the Indian shipping companies, and also facilitating international ships coming to India to use the communication services in Indian waters. As per the terms and condition of the IFMC licence notified by the government, the services will be activated once the aircraft attains a minimum height of 3,000 metres in Indian airspace to avoid interference with terrestrial mobile networks.

The IFMC licences is granted against annual fee of Re 1 for a period of 10 years and the permit holder has to pay licence fees and spectrum charges based on revenue earned from services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president says prepared to intermediate to help Interjet

Mexicos president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday his government was ready to intermediate if necessary to support Mexican airline Interjet, when asked about reports of debts at the company.Lopez Obrador said that, according to...

NYC Thanksgiving parade balloons will fly, officials say

New York, Nov 28 AP The beloved balloons of the Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade were set to fly, if lower than usual, after an anxious weather watch Thursday morning. Parade officials and the New York Police Department had been keeping an eye...

President inaugurates hospital block in Vrindavan, hails Ramakrishna Mission

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a 300-bed block of a hospital run by the Ramakrishna Mission in Vrindavan on Thursday and compared the organisations work to that done by Lord Krishna. The President, while dedicating the Sharda Block o...

Cert-in cautions govt bodies over engaging foreign IT security audit firms

Indias cyber security nodal agency Cert-in has issued an advisory to government organisations over the hiring of foreign companies for their IT security audit and asked them to take clearance from the Home Ministry before roping in such fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019