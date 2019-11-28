International Development News
Development News Edition

Tumakuru, Danish city sign pact for smart solutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:37 IST
Tumakuru, Danish city sign pact for smart solutions

Tumakuru Smart City Limited and the city of Aalborg in Denmark on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen institutional ties between the two cities and to foster sister city concept. Under the MoU, the cities would involve in exchange of knowledge, study tours and workshops on specific topics, joint projects in the field of smart city solutions, mutual visits by high-ranking representatives from both, an official statement said here.

Aalborg city would also assist Tumakuru Smart City Limited in identifying potential sources of financial support for smart solution projects, it said. The MoU was signed by chairperson of Tumkuru Smart City Limited Shalini Rajneesh and Ambassador of Denmark Freddy Svane in the presence of Tumakuru district in-charge Minister J C Maduswamy here.

The areas of potential co-operation are smart education, digitalisation, urban water management, transportation, technology for construction of green buildings, healthy and liveable cities, and e-governance. While speaking on the occasion, Madhuswamy lauded the efforts of Tumakuru smart city and hoped the association would help in development of Tumkuru as an edge city to reduce the pressure on Bengaluru, the state capital.

Located 70 km from Bengaluru, Tumakuru is one of the 100 cities identified by the government of India to implement the smart city mission programme. The city was identified in 2016 and the process of designing the projects and implementation began since March 2017 by formation of a special purpose vehicle - a company incorporated under Companies Act 2013.

Fostering a sister city concept would enable sustained, long bi-lateral cooperation that would encourage knowledge transfer across government, business and academia, officials said. Tumakuru and Aalborg have agreed to engage in programme of cooperation on smart city solutions, as part of the basis for creating more sustainable and smarter livable cities, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Six others take oath as ministers of Uddhav led Maha Vikas Aghadi government

Six leaders -- two each from Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP -- took oath as ministers in Maharashtras alliance government on Thursday led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Bh...

Mahua Moitra attacks BJP after TMC win in by-polls

After the success of her party in the three assembly by-elections in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Thursday said that the people have now realized the true nature of BJP. The BJP is always confident of winning every ele...

Danish soccer club suspects foul play in case of alleged fake footballer

Danish soccer club Viborg FF admit that they signed a Dutchman claiming to be a professional footballer without ever seeing him play. Now they have filed a criminal complaint alleging fraud by his agents after his lack of skill became appar...

Death-defying S. African lauded for defence of land and women

Stabbed with a knife, slapped with a gun, hit by a speeding car.Just a few of the murder attempts on South African womens land rights activist Sizani Ngubane, nominated this week for a prestigious human rights award for her 40 years of acti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019