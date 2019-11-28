International Development News
Development News Edition

Aurobindo Pharma to acquire certain biz assets of Profectus BioSciences

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:38 IST
Aurobindo Pharma to acquire certain biz assets of Profectus BioSciences

Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its subsidiary Auro Vaccines LLC has entered into a pact to acquire certain business assets from Profectus BioSciences Inc USA for an upfront cash consideration of USD 11.29 million (around Rs 80 crore) with potential earn-outs on achieving certain milestones. Auro Vaccines LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc, USA, which is a wholly-owned arm of the company, Aurobindo Pharma said in a filing to the BSE.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition of research and development assets of Profectus BioSciences Inc is the first half of 2020, it added. The acqusition provides access to proprietary and innovative technology platforms for prophylactic use and therapeutic use along with global R&D center, Aurobindo Pharma said.

The acquisition will lead to enhancement of research and development capabilities and expertise in developing newer vaccines from basic discovery research into FDA-approved products, it added. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday closed 0.69 percent lower at Rs 450.20 per scrip on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

IAMAI flags ambiguities in draft data protection bill; seeks clarity on classification, consent

Industry body IAMAI on Thursday said more clarity is needed on classification of data and consent requirements in the draft Personal Data Protection Bill, and argued that businesses need to fully comprehend adjustments they will have to mak...

Pak SC grants 6-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday got a six-month conditional extension from the Supreme Court, ending an unprecedented legal wrangle that shook the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan and pitted the powerful militar...

Onion prices remain high, soar to Rs 110/kg in Panaji

Onion prices remain high across the major cities of the country as the average selling price ruled at Rs 70 per kg on Thursday while the maximum rate of Rs 110 per kg was recorded in Panaji, according to official data. The lowest price of R...

Assam govt to make public number of Hindu Bengalis excluded

Days after urging the Centre to dismiss the National Register of Citizens in its present form, senior BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the Assam government has decided to table the district-wise figure of Hindu Bengalis exclu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019