Israeli envoy confident of sealing free trade agreement with India

A proposed free trade agreement between Israel and India has started to "see light at the end of the tunnel", the Israeli envoy here said on Thursday, exuding confidence that the pact will be concluded.

The negotiations for having an India-Israel FTA were launched by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2007.

Israel Ambassador to India Ron Malka, at an event here, said the Indo-Israel FTA is progressing and such an agreement will be fruitful for both countries.

