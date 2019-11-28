International Development News
Development News Edition

HGS to sell India domestic CRM biz to Altruist India for Rs 40 cr

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:24 IST
HGS to sell India domestic CRM biz to Altruist India for Rs 40 cr

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) on Thursday said it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its India domestic customer relationship management (CRM) business to Altruist India for Rs 40 crore. "HGS intends to consolidate their product offerings and focus on high-margin/premium services...The amount of cash consideration for the transfer shall be approximately Rs 40 crores, subject to adjustments as amount or otherwise share per the definitive agreement," a BSE filing said.

In addition, the proceeds from working capital will accrue to HGS, it added. The transaction is expected to close by January 31, 2020 and is subject to necessary approvals.

The CRM business primarily comprises voice-based contact centre services and some non-voice services to domestic customers, HGS said. The business is operated as a division of the company and will be sold under a slump sale transaction, it added.

In a separate statement, HGS said it will transfer client contracts and assets at 10 delivery centers across Bengaluru, Mysore, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Noida, Indore and Raipur post completion of the transaction. "Over 7,300 employees will move to Altruist as part of the agreement," it added.

Revenue from this business was around Rs 346 crore in 2018-19 financial year and accounted for 7 per cent of the consolidated revenue. For the six months ended September 2019, revenue from this business was around Rs 145 crore.

The business had a net worth of Rs 124 crore as on March 31, 2019. "HGS will continue to focus on strengthening its international business that supports global clients out of India, HGS Business Services (comprising HRO, Compliance, Payroll and F&A Services) and HGS Interactive businesses," the statement said.

Altruist, based out of Panchkula in Haryana, operates BPO units across the country. It has grown significantly in the last 10 years through 16 acquisitions. Altruist Technologies, which operates in the voice-based BPO business and services Indian domestic customers in telecom, software and revenue assurance, had a consolidated revenue of Rs 425 crore in 2018-19, the filing said.

Edelweiss Financial Services Limited acted as the sole financial advisor to HGS on the transaction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Greece eyes 44 bln euros in investment in switch to cleaner energy

Greece hopes to generate investment worth about 44 billion euros 49 billion over the next decade on projects to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels, authorities said on Thursday. A gameplan approved by the cabinet on Thursday showed Greec...

Russia loses bid to block new Syria chemical weapons probe

The Hague, Nov 28 AFP A bid by Russia to block funding for a new team that will identify culprits behind toxic attacks in Syria failed Thursday with member states at the global chemical watchdog overwhelmingly approving a new budget. Moscow...

UPDATE 5-Iraqi forces kill 35 protesters after Iranian consulate torched

Iraqi security forces shot dead at least 35 protesters on Thursday after demonstrators stormed and torched an Iranian consulate overnight, in what could mark a turning point in the uprising against the Tehran-backed authorities.At least 29 ...

Ruling party candidate concedes defeat in Uruguay presidential election

The ruling Broad Front candidate in Uruguays presidential election Thursday conceded defeat to Luis Lacalle Pou of the center-right National Party, bringing an end to 15 years of leftist rule. The trend witnessed in an ongoing vote recount ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019