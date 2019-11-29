International Development News
Development News Edition

ICICI Securities shares rally nearly 5 pc after co settles case with Sebi

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:21 IST
ICICI Securities shares rally nearly 5 pc after co settles case with Sebi

Shares of ICICI Securities jumped nearly 5 per cent in early trade on Friday after the company settled charges of alleged violation of stock broker norms, without admission or denial of any wrongdoing, with markets regulator Sebi. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 332.25 and gained 4.77 per cent to hit a high of Rs 345.75. Later, it was trading 3.26 per cent up at Rs 340.75.

The shares were up by similar margins on the NSE in early trade. The stock was trading 3.38 per cent up at Rs 341.05. In terms of volume, intra-day spurt in trading of ICICI Securities' shares was more than 1.20 times, as per BSE data.

In a case of fraudulent trading by bogus entities through several brokerage houses, ICICI Securities has settled charges of alleged violation of stock broker norms without admission or denial of any wrongdoing with markets regulator Sebi. ICICI Securities has settled the case by paying over Rs 28 lakh towards settlement charges, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a settlement order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality improves in city, light rains predicted

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the satisfactory category on Friday morning. The Air Quality Index stood at 79.The MeT department has predicted light rains in later parts of the day. An AQI between 0-50 is considered...

China limits number of rides drivers can offer through car-pooling services

Chinas Ministry of Transport said car-pooling services have to limit the daily number of rides drivers can offer through apps such as Didi Chuxings Hitch, which began trial operations this month a year after passenger deaths left the servic...

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong protesters call for weekend rallies, police quit campus battleground

Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong stirred support for more rallies over the weekend, as police withdrew on Friday from a university campus which had seen some of the worst clashes with security forces during nearly six months of unrest....

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Four killed in attacks against Ebola response centers in CongoMilitia fighters in eastern Congo killed four people and injured several others in attacks on two Ebola response centers on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019