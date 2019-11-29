DIACOLOR all set to launch Faberge timepieces in India

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR is excited to announce the launch of the world-renowned Faberge in India. Founded in Russia by Peter Carl Faberge in 1842, Faberge has become a name synonymous with luxury thanks to their stunning jewellery, timepieces, and objet d'art. Joining hands with Diacolor as their exclusive retail partner in India, Fall/Winter 2019 will see Faberge launching their award-winning Timepieces in Delhi and Mumbai, heralding the brand's first entry into the region.

Following the shop-in-shop model, Faberge will be recruiting local retail talent as it prepares to be a part of the upcoming flagship store of Diacolor at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai, and Diacolor's existing store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi. "India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and their love for luxury and heritage is unparalleled. This is, therefore, a very important step in our company's global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country's growing retail market," said Antony Lindsay, Managing Director, Faberge.

"The Indian retail sector is one of the fastest growing globally, and we at Diacolor at extremely thrilled to be able to bring brands of such high repute and stature. Faberge is an iconic brand, and we are excited to help grow the brand in our country," said Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director, Diacolor. Steeped in heritage, Faberge garnered fame as the mastermind behind the 50 exquisitely crafted Imperial Easter Eggs for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916.

Founder Peter Carl's ingenuity and pioneering spirit continues to this day, visible in the brand's intricate and revolutionary Timepieces. Partnering handpicked gemstones with technical finesse, an array of diamond and precious gemstone studded Timepieces will be available for the first time in India. These classic pieces are perfect for horology connoisseurs of all ages.

