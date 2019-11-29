International Development News
Development News Edition

DIACOLOR all set to launch Faberge timepieces in India

DIACOLOR is excited to announce the launch of the world-renowned Faberge in India. Founded in Russia by Peter Carl Faberge in 1842, Faberge has become a name synonymous with luxury thanks to their stunning jewellery, timepieces, and objet d'art.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 10:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 10:47 IST
DIACOLOR all set to launch Faberge timepieces in India
Rishabh Tongya - Creative Director, DIACOLOR and Antony Lindsay - Managing Director, Faberge. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIACOLOR is excited to announce the launch of the world-renowned Faberge in India. Founded in Russia by Peter Carl Faberge in 1842, Faberge has become a name synonymous with luxury thanks to their stunning jewellery, timepieces, and objet d'art. Joining hands with Diacolor as their exclusive retail partner in India, Fall/Winter 2019 will see Faberge launching their award-winning Timepieces in Delhi and Mumbai, heralding the brand's first entry into the region.

Following the shop-in-shop model, Faberge will be recruiting local retail talent as it prepares to be a part of the upcoming flagship store of Diacolor at the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba in Mumbai, and Diacolor's existing store at DLF Emporio, New Delhi. "India is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and their love for luxury and heritage is unparalleled. This is, therefore, a very important step in our company's global strategy, and we are very pleased and excited to be part of the country's growing retail market," said Antony Lindsay, Managing Director, Faberge.

"The Indian retail sector is one of the fastest growing globally, and we at Diacolor at extremely thrilled to be able to bring brands of such high repute and stature. Faberge is an iconic brand, and we are excited to help grow the brand in our country," said Rishabh Tongya, Creative Director, Diacolor. Steeped in heritage, Faberge garnered fame as the mastermind behind the 50 exquisitely crafted Imperial Easter Eggs for the Russian Imperial family from 1885 to 1916.

Founder Peter Carl's ingenuity and pioneering spirit continues to this day, visible in the brand's intricate and revolutionary Timepieces. Partnering handpicked gemstones with technical finesse, an array of diamond and precious gemstone studded Timepieces will be available for the first time in India. These classic pieces are perfect for horology connoisseurs of all ages.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

JU considering to set up gender-neutral toilets in campus

The Jadavpur University is considering a proposal by the students union to set up gender-neutral toilets on the campus, varsity authorities said on Friday. The administration has received a proposal for setting up two gender-neutral toilets...

First Aghadi cabinet meet discussed house majority: Fadnavis

BJP leaderDevendra Fadnavis on Friday attacked the newly-formed Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, alleging it preferred discussing proving majority in its first cabinet meet rather than giving relief to farmers, and asked why it t...

BJP sharpens attack on Shiv Sena, demands Uddhav to define his 'new secularism'

By Pragya Kaushika With Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP have sharpened their attacks on their past ally in the NDA.With several leaders including c...

Smugglers in Tripura switching from cannabis to Yaba: BSF

Trans-border smugglers active in Tripura are switching from cannabis to Yaba tablets due to a crackdown on cannabis cultivation, a top BSF official said. Inspector General of Border Security Force BSF, Tripura Frontier, Solomon Yash Kumar ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019