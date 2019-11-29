Philips Launches Affordable 800 Series Air Purifiers Exclusively Designed for India

Philips 800 series is built with an Intelligent auto purification mode and smart sensing technology

NEW DELHI, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips India, a subsidiary of Royal Philips, Netherlands and a leader in health technology, today introduced a new range of innovative budget air purifiers - Philips 800 series, further strengthening its air purifier portfolio in India. As part of Philips' commitment to deliver meaningful and accessible innovation in personal health and well-being, Philips 800 series air purifiers aims to empower families to take control of indoor air quality with highly efficient air purification solution. With this launch, Philips now offers air purifiers across price segments.

Philips 800 series air purifiers have been specifically developed to ease asthma and allergy symptoms in children and adults. It is built with an Intelligent auto purification mode and smart sensing technology that is powered by professional grade sensor that automatically sense and react to even slightest change in the air. With its one-button effortless control, it can remove 99.95% Nano-sized particles at 0.003um, including PM2.5, dust and car emission.

Commenting on the launch, Gulbahar Taurani, Vice-President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, "With air pollution reaching dangerous levels across major cities in India, more and more people are becoming aware of the health impacts it causes. There is a growing concern in the country around issues caused by pollution like asthma, breathing issues, allergies, especially in children. Indoor air pollution is even worse than outdoor and has become a year-round problem. This has led to air purifiers becoming a necessity for every Indian household.

"At Philips, we believe that our consumers are at the core of every innovation. We have 40+ years of research in Air purification globally and have powered the range of air purifiers with cutting-edge technology that offers highly efficient air purification solutions suitable to its Indian consumers. Our air purifiers remove 99.97% airborne pollutants as small as 0.003 micron. To make air purifiers affordable and accessible, we offer products from entry level to premium level ranging from INR 8,995 to INR 74,995. Air purification is one of our fastest growing categories, delivering a 60% growth over last year till date. We are confident that our solutions will give control to our consumers and help them breathe healthy air."

The Philips 800 series features a compact design that is ideal for room size of 20m2 making it suitable to fit in every corner of one's home. It is powered by new 3D air circulation system that ensures speedy and efficient purification in less than 16 minutes.

It also features a sleep mode, allowing the purifier to operate very quietly as low as 34db(A) making it perfect for using in bedroom to let one sleep undisturbed. It comes with a 4- stepcolor indication for real-time air quality that gives reassurance about the air quality in the home.

Philips believes that there's always a way to make life better. The company is committed to improve people's lives through meaningful innovation and solutions that empower its consumers to take charge of their health and build a healthier future. In line with this, Philips with its 2000 series and above air purifiers is offering health benefits worth INR 15,000, providing an overall health cover for the well-being for its consumers.

The latest range of Philips 800 series is priced at INR 8,995.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG) (AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people's health and enabling better outcomes across the health continuum from healthy living and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment and home care. Philips leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver integrated solutions. Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, image-guided therapy, patient monitoring and health informatics, as well as in consumer health and home care. Philips' health technology portfolio generated 2018 sales of EUR 18.1 billion and employs approximately 80,000 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at http://www.philips.com/newscenter.

