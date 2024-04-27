Left Menu

Netherlands will consider resuming support to Palestinian UNRWA agency

The Dutch government said it had already given its yearly donation to UNRWA in January, before the accusations against the agency came to light. It was one of several European countries that paused funding for the agency after the allegations were levied. It said it did not foresee any additional donations in the near future, but would consider UNRWA as a potential partner if requests for aid were made.

Updated: 27-04-2024 01:13 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 01:13 IST
The Dutch government on Friday said it would consider resuming funding for the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza if the agency implements recommendations to strengthen its neutrality. The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna released on Monday into whether some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Colonna-led review of the agency's neutrality concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups. The Dutch government said it had already given its yearly donation to UNRWA in January, before the accusations against the agency came to light. It was one of several European countries that paused funding for the agency after the allegations were levied.

It said it did not foresee any additional donations in the near future, but would consider UNRWA as a potential partner if requests for aid were made.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

