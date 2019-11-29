International Development News
Development News Edition

HDFC Bank makes two key appointments, forms panel to find MD Puri's successor

Private lender HDFC Bank has appointed industry veterans Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaverias on the board besides forming a panel to search for a successor to Managing Director Aditya Puri whose tenure ends on October 26 next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 11:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 11:29 IST
HDFC Bank makes two key appointments, forms panel to find MD Puri's successor
The country's second largest private sector lender has 5,314 outlets across 2,768 cities and towns. Image Credit: ANI

Private lender HDFC Bank has appointed industry veterans Sashidhar Jagdishan and Bhavesh Zaverias on the board besides forming a panel to search for a successor to Managing Director Aditya Puri whose tenure ends on October 26 next year. Both Jagdishan and Zaverias will hold the posts of Additional Director and Executive Director on the bank's board. Their appointments are for a period of three years and subject to customary approvals of shareholders and the Reserve Bank of India.

Jagdishan brings with him 29 years of experience and is currently the Group Head of finance, human resources, legal and secretarial, administration, infrastructure, corporate communications and corporate social responsibility. Zaverias has over 33 years of experience and is currently the Group Head for operations, IT and cash management.

Meanwhile, Aditya Puri who has been Managing Director and CEO of the bank since 1994 when the bank was set up, will turn 70 next year. The board of directors has constituted a search committee to identify his successor. The panel will comprise of Chairperson Shyamala Gopinath, Sanjiv Sachar, M D Ranganath, Sandeep Parekh, Srikanth Nadhamuni and Keki Mistry. It will evaluate internal and external candidates to ensure a smooth transition.

Puri will be an advisor to the committee, the bank said in a statement. HDFC Bank reported 26.8 per cent jump in its net profit of Rs 6,345 crore during the July to September quarter and improved cost-to-income ratio of 38.8 per cent from 39.9 per cent in the same period last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens

Asian shares slipped on Friday, knocking a global stock index off its path to hitting an all-time peak as investors turned cautious, fearing a new U.S. law backing Hong Kong protesters could torpedo efforts to end the U.S.-China trade war. ...

UPDATE 7-Cricket-Latham scores ton before rain ends first day early

New Zealands Tom Latham managed to score his 11th test century before heavy rain washed out the final session of the first day of the second test between England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Friday.Jofra Archer bowled three deliveries of t...

After Trump's Kabul visit, Taliban says ready to resume peace talks

The Taliban said on Friday they were ready to restart peace talks with the United States, a day after President Donald Trump made a surprise visit to U.S. troops in Afghanistan and said he believed the radical group would agree to a ceasefi...

Feel pressure of returning to Lizzie McGuire: Hilary Duff

Actor Hilary Duff says she feels pressure about the Lizzie McGuire reboot. The 31-year-old actor is returning to the titular role that made her famous in the Disney series, which will see her alter ego as a 30-year-old woman living in New Y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019