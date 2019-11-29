Silver futures up on spot demand

Silver prices on Friday rose by Rs 112 to Rs 44,880 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March next year gained Rs 112, or 0.25 percent, to Rs 44,880 per kg in 10,177 lots.

Similarly, the white metal for delivery in May 2020 was trading higher by Rs 200, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 45,400 per kg in 4 lots. Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly on the back of fresh positions built up by participants on positive domestic trends.

However, in the international market, silver was trading lower by 0.32 percent at USD 17 an ounce in New York.

