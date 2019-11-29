TVS Motor sets up first flagship outlet in Guatemala Chennai, Nov 29 (PTI): Two- and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor on Friday said it has opened its new flagship outlet in Guatemala city. The opening of flagship outlet marks the company's recent move to partner with Guatemala-based CADISA to step up presence in Guatemala and El Salvador.

CADISA is representing TVS brand across Guatemala and El Salvador. TVS Motor Company would also be present in 17 multi- brand outlets and over 150 retail stores across Guatemala, a press statement said. CADISA would operate over 25 TVS service outlets and the the first of the three upcoming flagship showrooms would showcase the technology and quality of TVS Motor, it said.

In line with the global standards of TVS Motor Company, the flagship showroom would be one of the largest TVS exclusive stores in Central America, the statement said. It would be equipped with complete service and spare support which would serve as a benchmark for all retail outlets of the company in the two cities.

"Today, we are delighted to consolidate our presence in the region with the opening of this flagship showroom in association with CADISA," TVS Motor company's executive vice- president (international business) R Dilip was quoted as saying in the releases. "We will also be launching our four aspirational products for the market which range from a 310cc super premium motorcycle to a 125cc performance scooter," he said.

On the opening of the new outlet, CADISA senior director Lic. Jorge Siekavizza was quoted as saying: "We at CADISA are happy to commence this partnership with the inauguration of flagship showroom in Gautemala city. We will follow this with two more flagship stores and support with end-to-end service, spare and support." TVS Motor would retail RR 310, RTR 2004V, RTR 1604V and its scooter NTORQ125, the release added..

