International Development News
Development News Edition

In a first, RBI sends DHFL to NCLT for debt resolution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:00 IST
In a first, RBI sends DHFL to NCLT for debt resolution

The Reserve Bank on Friday sent the troubled mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) for bankruptcy proceedings, making it the first financial services player to go NCLT for a possible debt resolution. Last week, the central bank had superseded the board of the third largest pureplay mortgage lender on concerns over its corporate governance and defaults, and appointed an administrator.

"The Reserve Bank today (Friday) filed an application for initiation of corporate insolvency resolution process (with the NCLT Mumbai) against DHFL under Section 227 of the insolvency and bankruptcy code," the RBI said in a statement. Following this the regulator also announced an interim moratorium on all repayment claims on the company till the bankruptcy application is admitted or rejected.

With this the city-headquartered housing finance company, the third largest among mortgage players, is the first NBFC/HFC to go for bankruptcy resolution after the government had on November 15, notified Section 227 of IBC to deal with systemically important financial service providers with over Rs 500 crore assets, excluding banks for bankruptcy and empowered the RBI to do so. Following this, on November 20, the RBI superseded the board and appointed a former head of Indian Overseas Bank R Subramaniakumar as its administrator.

On November 22, the central bank constituted a three- member advisory committee, comprising IDFC First Bank non- executive chairman Rajiv Lall; ICICI Prudential Life Insurance managing director NS Kannan and mutual funds body Amfi chief executive NS Venkatesh. The committee will assist Subramaniakumar in the operations of DHFL during the insolvency resolution process.

As of July 2019, the beleaguered home financier owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders/retail bondholders. Of this secured debt is Rs 74,054 crore and Rs 9,818 crore is unsecured. Most banks led by the State Bank, have or are going to declare DHFL account as NPA in the third quarter.

DHFL defaulted on its payment obligations in respect of bank borrowings and market borrowings, which reveals serious concerns about the conduct of the affairs of the company, the RBI said. DHFL lenders were working on a resolution plan to pick up 51 percent in the company by converting a part of their debt into equity. But the plan was yet to be formally cleared.

The DHFL counter closed with 4.3 percent gains at Rs 20.70 on the BSE, whose benchmark Sensex after scaling new peaks on Friday took a breather shedding 0.8 percent to close below the 41,000 mark..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Vivendi's Canal+ and BeIN win French Champions League rights

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports have won the rights to broadcast Champions League matches in France between 2021 and 2024 for a record 375 million euros 413 million a year, French sports daily lEquipe reported.BeIN confirmed in a...

ARRC final round: India's Rajiv Sethu performs strongly in practice sessions

Indias Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar clocked their personal-best timings in the practice session of the AP 250 cc class of the seventh and final round of the Asian Road Racing Championship ARRC at Chang International circuit here on Friday....

Four killed in car-tanker crash on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Four members of a family were killed and two others injured when their speeding car rammed into a tanker on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in the early hours of Friday, police said. The accident took place around 5 am near Pansheel village in ...

UK Conservatives' lead over Labour narrows to 8 points - Panelbase poll

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party has seen its lead over the opposition Labour Party narrow to eight points from 10 a week ago, according to a poll by Panelbase, the latest of several polls to show a slight tightening...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019