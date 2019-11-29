International Development News
Development News Edition

Core sector output contracts by 5.8 pc in October from 5.2 pc month-on-month

The eight core industries recorded 5.8 per cent decline in October from the 5.2 per cent decline seen in September, according to government data released on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:08 IST
Core sector output contracts by 5.8 pc in October from 5.2 pc month-on-month
The eight core industries account for 40.27 pc of the country's industrial output.. Image Credit: ANI

The eight core industries recorded 5.8 per cent decline in October from the 5.2 per cent decline seen in September, according to government data released on Friday. "The combined index of eight core industries stood at 127 in October 2019 which declined by 5.8 per cent as compared to the index of October 2018. Its cumulative growth during April to October 2019-20 was 0.2 per cent," according to an official statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The index of eight core industries comprises coal, crude oil, natural gas, steel, cement, electricity, fertiliser, and refinery products. The index makes up 40.27 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). Coal production declined by 17.6 per cent in October versus a de-growth of 20.5 per cent. The index was also dragged down by electricity which reported a plunge of 12.4 per cent compared to a plunge of 3.7 per cent in September.

Crude oil production declined by 5.1 per cent in October 2019 over the same month of last year. Cement production declined by 7.7 per cent but fertiliser production increased by 11.8 per cent. Petroleum refinery production too increased marginally by 0.4 per cent.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-"Are you brain dead?" Turkey's Erdogan asks Macron before NATO summit

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Emmanuel Macrons warning that NATO was dying reflects a sick and shallow understanding, telling the French president you should check whether you are brain dead.Erdogan was speaking days ...

UPDATE 6-Malta prime minister expected to quit in crisis over journalist murder

Maltas Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told associates he plans to resign over the political and legal crisis stemming from the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Times of Malta reported on Friday.Muscats spokesman would neit...

PIL in HC accusing NLU Delhi registrar of nepotism, seeking his removal

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the National Law University, Delhi NLUD on a PIL alleging misconduct, abuse of public office and nepotism by its registrar and seeking his removal from the post. A bench of Chief Justice D N...

British police says dealing with shooting incident at London bridge

British police said on Friday that a man appeared to have been shot in an incident at London Bridge in the heart of the British capital. We are in the early stages of dealing with an incident at London Bridge, police said in a statement.A s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019