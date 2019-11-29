International Development News
Development News Edition

IDE Technologies delivers a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant to CMWSSB

IndiaIDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, has completed the erection phase of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at the facility's location in Koyambedu, City of Chennai, State of Tamil Nadu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 19:17 IST
IDE Technologies delivers a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant to CMWSSB
IDE Technologies delivers a Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB). Image Credit: ANI

Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Nov 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): IndiaIDE Technologies, a world leader in desalination and water treatment solutions, has completed the erection phase of the Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis plant for Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) at the facility's location in Koyambedu, City of Chennai, State of Tamil Nadu. "We are extremely delighted to partner with the Tamil Nadu Government and CMWSSB to Design, Build and Operate (DBO) a 45 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant in Koyambedu. This project involves supplying and laying of a transmission pipe for water to various industries situated in Irungattukottai, Sriperumbudur and Oragadam. We hope to associate with the Tamil Nadu Government in all its future projects as well," said Amit Gupta, Director Operations - IDE Technologies, India

The DBO project also included a 15-year Operation and Maintenance period, and was funded by the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM), the Government of India (GOI) and the Tamil Nadu Investment Promotion Program (TNIPP), demonstrating the local authorities' commitment in improving the difficult water conditions in the area. The TTRO plant, with a capacity of 45 MLD, was constructed in 2018 in partnership with VA Tech WABAG Ltd., in order to produce non-potable recycled water for industrial use. This industrial-grade water supply helps relieve some of the extensive water demand generated by the industrial activity in the area, and allows a larger portion of the local potable water sources to be allocated for municipal use.

The IDE-WABAG consortium has been selected by the client because of their ample experience in RO and Industrial Reuse technologies, flexible financing capabilities and strong local presence. As part of the consortium, the technologies incorporated in this project included Gravity Sand Filters, Ultra Filtration (UF) and Reuse Reverse Osmosis treatment, in order to treat the very poor quality of the Wastewater Treatment Plant effluent.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murder

Four people arrested in woman vet doctor rape and murdercase in Hyderabad Police....

Russia and China deepen ties with River Amur bridge

Russia and China have finished building the first road bridge linking their two countries, Russian officials said on Friday, in the latest sign of warming relations. The bridge across the River Amur will connect the cities of Blagoveshchens...

Sugar output in 2019-20 may fall by 18% to 273 lakh tonnes

Indias sugar production is estimated to decline by 18 per cent to 273 lakh tonnes in the ongoing marketing year ending September due to bad weather, the government said on Friday in the Rajya Sabha. Sugar marketing year runs from October to...

SAT asks Sebi to reconsider ban on Karvy using clients PoAs

The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Friday directed regulator Sebi to reconsider its order restraining Karvy Stock Broking from using its clients power of attorneys PoAs. The regulators decision to debar the brokerage from using PoAs was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019