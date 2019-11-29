US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St slips after U.S. law on Hong Kong rekindles trade fears
U.S. stocks opened lower for the first time this week on Friday, as trade tensions resurfaced after China rebuked President Donald Trump's decision to sign into law a bill backing protesters in Hong Kong.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.84 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 28,103.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.45 points, or 0.20%, at 3,147.18, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.16 points, or 0.27%, to 8,682.01 at the opening bell.
