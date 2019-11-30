Axis Bank Offers Free Door-step Delivery of FASTags and Anytime-anywhere Recharge

MUMBAI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

- Apply for FASTag online or in any of the 4200+ Axis Bank branches across India

- Doorstep delivery for both bank and non-bank customers - 5% cash back on recharge with Axis Credit/Debit cards, in addition to 2.5% cash back provided by NHAI

- Anytime, anywhere FASTag recharge - multiple modes for customer convenience - Dedicated 24*7 toll-free service and real-time SMS alerts for customer transactions

- 50+ toll plazas and around 1 million FASTag customers on-boarded, Bank sets target of 1 million new FASTags - Bank supports government efforts to boost digitization and bolster electronic payments

With FASTag all set to become mandatory on all national highway toll plazas from 1st December, 2019, Axis Bank has made it free for all, along with highly convenient door-step delivery. Customers can opt for an online issuance of FASTag, or apply for it in any of the 4200+ branches of Axis Bank spread across the country.

Customers need not have an account with Axis Bank to avail the convenience of getting a free FASTag delivered at his door-step and will be able to recharge it anytime, anywhere.

What is FASTag?

FASTag is an initiative of MoRTH (Ministry of Roadways, Transport & Highway) along with NHAI, IHMCL and NPCI. It is a reloadable sticker to be mounted on the vehicle windscreen, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges and lets one pass through toll plazas without stopping for cash transactions.

Steps for Free FASTag with Axis Bank:

Three easy steps for all customers to avail a door-step delivery of FASTag:

Visit https://etc.axisbank.co.in/ETC/LeadCreation

Enter basic details & upload RC book Make a refundable security deposit of Rs.200

FASTag Recharge:

Recharge will be possible through multiple modes like CC/DC, Netbanking, UPI, IMPS, NEFT. Axis Bank customers can also have auto-debit setup as a standing instruction for auto-recharge.

Airing his thoughts, Rajiv Anand, Executive Director-Wholesale Banking, Axis Bank said, "The government has been relentlessly trying to promote digital payments and we are very excited to be part of this journey. Making FASTag mandatory on national highway toll plazas is a progressive step towards a cash-free economy. Many developed economies of the world have embraced it seamlessly and it's time for India to take the leap forward. There are multiple benefits of this drive - it helps in financial inclusion of people who are outside the banking ambit currently and saves fuel, time and contributes to a pollution-free environment. We want to be the payments partner of choice by offering the best product proposition in this space."

Axis Bank customers will get real time SMS alerts for all transactions made at the toll plaza. Also, there is a dedicated online portal and toll free number 1800-419-8585 to access information regarding one's Fastag or raise concerns.

FASTag is linked to a prepaid account from which the applicable toll amount is deducted. The tag employs Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) technology and is affixed on the vehicle's windscreen after the tag account is active.

Currently, Axis Bank has 50+ toll plazas (National & State Highways) on-board and a strong base of around 1 million FASTag customers.

On the acquiring side, the bank supports Plazas through seamless plaza integration, 24*7 expert monitoring, dedicated support helpdesk, online and offline reports & MIS, concessionaire portal, training and assistance, POS support at plaza for FASTag issuance and 24*7 call center support.

The Bank has set a target of 1 million new Axis Bank FASTags in the next 3 months. It is investing in building awareness for FASTag through social media channels like Google, Facebook, YouTube and its existing properties like the Axis website, mobile banking app and internet banking pages.

About Axis Bank:

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. Axis Bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and Mid-Corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses. With its 4,284 domestic branches (including extension counters) and 12,191 ATMs across the country as on 30th September, 2019, the network of Axis Bank spreads across 2,453 cities and towns, enabling the Bank to reach out to a large cross-section of customers with an array of products and services.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1037435/FASTag_Axis_Bank.jpg

