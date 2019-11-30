International Development News
Development News Edition

RBI files application for bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has filed an application to initiate insolvency proceedings against mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL).

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:11 IST
RBI files application for bankruptcy proceedings against DHFL
The company is first non-bank lender to be referred to NCLT under new rules. Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has filed an application to initiate insolvency proceedings against mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL). The application was filed with Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). An interim moratorium will start from the date of filing of the application till its admission or rejection, said the central bank in a statement.

On November 20, the RBI superseded DHFL's board of directors and appointed former banker R Subramaniakumar the administrator. Two days later, it appointed a three-member advisory committee to assist him in recovering nearly Rs 84,000 crore that the troubled company owes to the system. Reports say DHFL owed Rs 83,873 crore to banks, the National Housing Board, mutual funds and bondholders, including retail bondholders, as of July.

The stressed home financier last week said it will not be able to declare financial results on the scheduled date as the new administrator needs to have detailed discussions with the statutory auditors. Earlier, DHFL had defaulted on its payment obligations in respect of bank and market borrowings which exposed serious concerns about its conduct of functioning.

In recent months, several DHFL lenders were working on a resolution plan to pick up 51 per cent in the company by converting a part of their debt into equity. That was until the RBI intervened last week. On November 15, the government empowered the RBI to refer stressed non-banking finance companies and housing finance companies having assets worth at least Rs 500 crore to the insolvency court.

With this, DHFL is the first non-bank lender to be referred to the NCLT under new rules. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The inspect...

Final remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The final remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Saturday, the foreign ministry said, returning them to bereft families after weeks of waiting. The victims were among the 31 men and eight wom...

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019