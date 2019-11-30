Adani Transmission buys back NCDs worth Rs 135 cr

Adani Transmission on Saturday said it has bought back non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 135 crore.

According to a BSE filing, the NCDs were bought back on November 29.

"Company has bought back 1,350 rated, listed, secured, redeemable, NCDs having face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 135 crore on November 29, 2019," the filing said.

