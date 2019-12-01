International Development News
Development News Edition

Voda Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from Dec 3 by up to 42%

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 15:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 15:20 IST
Voda Idea to raise mobile call, data charges from Dec 3 by up to 42%

In a first mobile tariff hike in past four years, telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Sunday announced new plans under which call and data charges will be dearer for its pre-paid customers by up to 42 per cent from December 3. Besides this, Vodafone Idea will also charge 6 paise per minute for every outgoing call made by customers on to the network of other operators.

"Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), India’s leading telecom service provider, today announced new tariffs/plans for its prepaid products and services. New plans will be available across India starting 00:00 hours of 3 December 2019," the company said in a statement. The company has announced new plans in "unlimited"category with 2 days, 28 days, 84 days, 365 days validity which on the back of the envelope calculations show are costlier by up to 41.2 per cent.

Vodafone Idea has only revised rates of plan promising unlimited mobile and data services and also introduced some new plans. A company official explained all the existing plans in unlimited category will be replaced by the new plans from December 3 and new plans will be introduced or revised based on market response.

Though the company classifies a set of plans in 'unlimited' category, these actually come with usage limit for data at a promised speed and 100 SMS per day limit. The highest rate of increase of 41.2 per cent has been announced by the company in annual unlimited category plan which will cost Rs 2,399 instead of 1,699 at present.

The starting plan with data offering of 1.5 Gb per day with 84 days validity in "unlimited" category will cost around 31 per cent more at Rs 599 compared to Rs 458 at present. The company will raise the price of Rs 199 unlimited plan, which offers 1.5 Gb data per day, by about 25 per cent to Rs 249.

Vodafone Idea which is reeling under massive debt of around Rs 1.17 lakh crore had earlier cited acute financial stress on the company behind the decision to raise mobile call and data charges. Vodafone Idea last month reported a consolidated loss of Rs 50,921 crore -- the highest ever loss posted by any Indian corporate -- for the September quarter on account of liability arising out of the Supreme Court's order in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.

The company has estimated liability of Rs 44,150 crore post the apex court order, and made provisioning of Rs 25,680 crore in the second quarter this fiscal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Cheptegei sets new 10km road record for 2019 treble

Ugandas Joshua Cheptegei set a new 10km road world record in Valencia on Sunday, closing out his season in style by eclipsing the previous benchmark set by Kenyan Leonard Komon. The current 10,000m world champion, who won the IAAF World Cro...

JK Admin setting up experts panel to ensure quality spray oils for fruit growers

To check the entry of spurious chemicals in the market, the Jammu and Kashmir administration will soon set up a committee of experts to ensure availability of the best quality tree spray oils for the use of fruit growers. Secretary Horticul...

Iraqis mourn protest dead ahead of parliament session

Mosul Iraq, Dec 1 AFP Iraqis across the country marched Sunday to mourn protesters killed in anti-government rallies, even turning out in Sunni areas where people were previously too afraid to join in. Demonstrators have hit the streets sin...

Looked at situation in Kashmir carefully; hope for peaceful resolution: Japan

Japan on Sunday said it looked at the situation in Kashmir very carefully and hoped that a peaceful resolution to the issue will be found through dialogue. The comments by a spokesperson of the Japanese Foreign Ministry came a day after Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019