Hyundai Motor sales up 7 pc in November

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Sunday reported a 7.2 per cent increase in total sales at 60,500 units in November. The company had sold 56,411 units in the same month last year, HMIL said in a statement.

Domestic sales were up 2 per cent at 44,600 units as against 43,709 units in November 2018, the company added. Exports stood at 15,900 units in the last month, up 25.2 per cent from 12,702 units in November 2018.

