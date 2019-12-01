International Development News
Development News Edition

Jaypee Infra case: NBCC may offer more land to lenders, cut deadline to complete flats in final bid

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 18:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 18:03 IST
Jaypee Infra case: NBCC may offer more land to lenders, cut deadline to complete flats in final bid
Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned NBCC Ltd is likely to offer more land to lenders and reduce the timeline for completion of about 20,000 flats in its final bid to acquire bankrupt realty firm Jaypee Infratech, sources said. NBCC is considering to give additional land to lenders in lieu of its offer to provide profit share in unclaimed flats and some land parcel, which is pledged as well as under litigation, they added.

For homebuyers, NBCC is looking to reduce the deadline for completing pending flats from four years timeline proposed in the bid submitted on November 17. In the last meeting of the Committee of Creditors (CoC) held on November 28, lenders asked NBBC and Suraksha Realty to make a final offer by next Tuesday (December 3) after revising their earlier bids by removing impediments and making it more lucrative for homebuyers as well as banks.

Lenders had asked the NBCC to provide more land with clear title in lieu of its current offer of over 600 acres land that is under litigation and some unclaimed flats. Also, they wanted a complete Yammu Expressway Project without any debt obligation. To settle an outstanding claim of nearly Rs 9,800 crore to bankers, NBCC, in its bid submitted last month, offered 1,426-acre land worth Rs 5,000 crore.

That apart, it offered 75 percent of 858-acre land, which has been pledged by promoter Jaiprakash Associates Ltd and now claimed by Jaypee Infratech. Moreover, NBCC offered to share 50 percent of the sale proceeds of unclaimed flats after deducting receivables from earlier buyers and any expenses related to tax/duties/legal.

Yamuna Expressway, which connects Noida to Agra, will be transferred to lenders, but before that NBCC has proposed to take Rs 2,500 crore debt against the expressway for completion of pending flats. The sources said that NBCC in the final bid could withdraw its offer related to unclaimed flats and pledged land. In lieu of these two offers, it might provide more land parcels, over and above 1,426 acres offered in its latest resolution plan.

Not only NBCC, but Mumbai-based Suraksha Realty was also told to increase the upfront payment to lenders from the existing offer of a mere Rs 25 crore. Suraksha Realty has offered 1,934 acres worth Rs 7,857 crore to lenders. It has proposed to bring in Rs 2,000 crore as working capital to complete construction in the next three years and will retain the Yamuna Expressway with itself. The Mumbai-based developer has proposed to complete flats in the next three years.

Jaypee Infratech, a subsidiary of crisis-hit Jaiprakash Associates, went into the insolvency process in August 2017 after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted an application by an IDBI Bank-led consortium. Anuj Jain was appointed as an Interim Resolution Professional to conduct the insolvency process and also manage the affairs of the company.

In the first round of insolvency proceedings conducted last year, the Rs 7,350-crore bid of Lakshadweep, part of Suraksha Group, was rejected by lenders. The CoC rejected the bids of Suraksha Realty and NBCC in the second round held in May-June this year. The matter reached the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) and then the apex court.

On November 6, the Supreme Court directed completion of Jaypee Infratech's insolvency process within 90 days and said the revised resolution plan will be invited only from NBCC and Suraksha Realty. As many as 13 banks and over 23,000 homebuyers have voting rights in the CoC. Buyers have nearly 60 percent votes. For a bid to be approved, 66 percent votes are required. Homebuyers claim amounting to over Rs 13,000 crore has been admitted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Boxing-Joshua taking tips from Klitschko ahead of Ruiz rematch

Britains Anthony Joshua has been taking advice on his training regime and diet from former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko ahead of his title rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia on Dec. 7. Mexican-American Ruiz produced one o...

Germany's Kramp-Karrenbauer stands by coalition after SPD vote

German Chancellor Angela Merkels would-be successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, urged the Social Democrats on Sunday to remain part of the government with the Christian Democrats, adding the current coalition agreement provided the basis t...

Bangladesh has agreed in principle to allow zero-line fencing

Bangladesh government has in principle, agreed to allow India to erect barbed wire fencing along the zero-line in at least 13 areas along the Indo-Bangla border in Meghalaya, a senior official said on Sunday. The decision was welcomed by b...

Between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, pope condemns 'virus' of consumerism

Pope Francis on Sunday urged people to resist the excesses of consumerism in the period leading up to Christmas, calling it a virus that attacks faith and offends the needy. When you live for things, things are never enough, greed grows, ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019