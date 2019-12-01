S N Tiwari appointed marketing director of CIL

State-run Coal India Ltd (CIL) onSunday said Satyendra Nath Tiwari has taken charge asdirector-marketing

Tiwari, who was general manager-marketing & sales forthe mining major, will assume charge in the new role fromSunday

An engineering graduate and MBA, Tiwari worked invarious capacities in CIL subsidiaries like Central CoalfieldsLtd, Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Northern Coalfields Ltd since1986, the miner said in a statement.

