ICAI to organise CA conference on Tuesday

More than two thousand CA students from all over the state will participate in a two-day conference, beginning on Tuesday, organized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India here.

"Experts from across the country will guide CA students regarding GST, Income Tax, accounting, company law, internal audit and opportunities of the CA Field," ICAI Jaipur branch chairman Lokesh Kasat said.

Different sessions will be held at the conference, he added.

