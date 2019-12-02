International Development News
Development News Edition

China, Hong Kong stocks rise on upbeat China factory data

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 10:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 10:04 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks rise on upbeat China factory data
Image Credit: Pixabay

China and Hong Kong stocks began the week higher on Monday, buoyed by data showing expansion in factory activity in the world's second-largest economy in November. The CSI300 index rose 0.5% to 3,847.85 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4% to 2,882.00. The Hang Seng index added 0.5% to 26,468.62, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.8% to 10,378.61.

China's factory activity expanded at the quickest pace in almost three years in November, with solid increases in output and new orders, a private business survey showed on Monday. That came after official data showed factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijing's accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth.

"In the short term, we may have already passed the low point where the economy hit the bottom," Zhang Deli, a macro analyst with Lianxun Securities, wrote in a note. Zhang attributed the better-than-expected November PMI to a government push on infrastructure investment, less property market control, and de-escalation in U.S.-China trade tension in October.

China's central bank governor Yi Gang said in a signed article published on Sunday that Beijing should maintain "normal" monetary policy as long as possible since economic growth is still within a reasonable range and inflation is mild overall. Eyes were also on the latest developments of Sino-U.S. trade talks. Beijing's top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, China's Global Times newspaper reported on Sunday, amid uncertainty on whether the two sides can end a 17-month trade war that has depressed global growth.

A trade deal between the United States and China was now "stalled because of Hong Kong legislation", news website Axios reported on Sunday, citing a source close to U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiating team. Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.46% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 1.08%. The yuan was quoted at 7.029 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 7.032.

So far this year, the Shanghai stock index has gained 15.16%, while China's H-share index has risen 1.7%. Shanghai stocks have declined 1.95% this month. By 0403 GMT, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 28.84% over the Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

King, Queen of Sweden arrive in Delhi on five-day India visit, meet EAM Jaishankar

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden arrived here on Monday on a five-day India visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the King and Queen after their arrival and held discuss...

'Will & Grace' actor Shelley Morrison dies at 83

Actor Shelley Morrison, best known for playing Karen Walkers maid Rosario Salazar on Will Grace, has died. She was 83. Morrison died at Cedars Sinai Medical Center from heart failure, her husband, filmmaker Walter Dominguez, said in a stat...

15 killed as wall collapses in TN village following heavy

In a major rain-related incident in Tamil Nadu, at least 15 people, including ten women, were killed when a wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near here on Monday, police said. The 15-foot tall private compound wall, totally we...

Networks in brain play crucial role in suicide risk: Study

Researchers have identified key networks within the brain which they say play a crucial role in fostering a person to commit suicide. The study was published in the journal, Molecular Psychiatry.The facts in relation to suicide are stark 80...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019