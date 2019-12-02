International Development News
Development News Edition

GNFC - Inauguration of the 1st Neo Neem World in Ahmedabad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ahmedabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 11:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 11:17 IST
GNFC - Inauguration of the 1st Neo Neem World in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Neo Neem World, a unique parlour, was inaugurated in Ahmedabad on 29th November 2019.

Dr J N Singh, IAS, Chief Secretary, Gujarat and Shrimati Bijal Patel, Hon'ble Mayor, Ahmedabad inaugurated the 1st Neo Neem World Parlour. Shri Sunil Parekh, Director, Board of Directors, GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Limited), Shri M S Dagur, Managing Director, GNFC, senior officers and other dignitaries were also present at the occasion.

The Neo Neem World is a destination for products, enriched with the goodness of natural virgin neem seed oil. The diverse range of products includes Neem Hand Wash, Shampoo, Face Wash, Soap, All-purpose Oil and Hair Oil. The Neo Neem Soap contains one of the highest percentage of natural virgin neem seed oil in India.

Talking more about the launch, Dr J N Singh, said, "It is the need of the hour to develop, promote and use natural products. We are all aware of the benefits of neem. Neo Neem Project is an effort to modernise the neem application and present it in a consumer-friendly form."

Sharing her views about the GNFC Neem Project, Shrimati Bijal Patel added that: "Women have been recognised as a symbol of strength and beauty. An initiative like the GNFC Neem Project can not only strengthen women in society financially but also helps them to adopt a healthier and natural lifestyle."

Sharing his insights about GNFC Neem Project, Shri M S Dagur said, "Brand Neo Neem is created after studying changing consumer aspirations. We recently took brand Neo Neem to an international exhibition held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The overwhelming response that consumer gave us has filled us with pride. We are now poised to emerge as a strong brand in this category."

Part of the GNFC Neem Project, the Neo Neem World, is a movement of greener growth that empowers rural and landless people, especially women. The Neo Neem Project is initiated with a purpose of women empowerment, improving their livelihood and increase their decision-making power by generating employment opportunities.

Visit the Neo Neem World at Keval Public Park, Beside Amul Parlour, Shyamal Crossroads, Satellite.

Enhance your skincare naturally, be pure, live pure with Neo Neem.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to file review plea against SC's Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts Ayodhya verdict on Monday afternoon, sources in the prominent Muslim body said. On November 14, the working committee of the Jamiat had formed a five-member pane...

Brush your teeth for a healthy heart: Study

Brushing teeth daily not only helps in maintaining good dental health but is also beneficial for the heart, says a recent study. Brushing teeth frequently is linked with lower risks of atrial fibrillation and heart failure, according to a s...

Afghan official: 2 intelligence officials shot dead in Kabul

Kabul, Dec 2 AP An Afghan official says a gunman has opened fire on a vehicle in the capital, Kabul, killing two intelligence officials and wounding three others. Afghan interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi says that police were search...

450 Teams from 60 Countries Participating in 2019 MakeX Robotics Competition, Marking it World Top 3 STEAM Competition

2019 Makeblock MakeX Robotics Competition World Championship kicked off in Guangzhou Asian Games Town Gymnasium. From Nov. 29-Dec.1, 450 teams from 60 countries, namely 2,500 teachers and students, fought with their&#160;robots to win the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019