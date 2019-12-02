GNFC - Inauguration of the 1st Neo Neem World in Ahmedabad

AHMEDABAD, India, Nov. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1st Neo Neem World, a unique parlour, was inaugurated in Ahmedabad on 29th November 2019.

Dr J N Singh, IAS, Chief Secretary, Gujarat and Shrimati Bijal Patel, Hon'ble Mayor, Ahmedabad inaugurated the 1st Neo Neem World Parlour. Shri Sunil Parekh, Director, Board of Directors, GNFC (Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemical Limited), Shri M S Dagur, Managing Director, GNFC, senior officers and other dignitaries were also present at the occasion.

The Neo Neem World is a destination for products, enriched with the goodness of natural virgin neem seed oil. The diverse range of products includes Neem Hand Wash, Shampoo, Face Wash, Soap, All-purpose Oil and Hair Oil. The Neo Neem Soap contains one of the highest percentage of natural virgin neem seed oil in India.

Talking more about the launch, Dr J N Singh, said, "It is the need of the hour to develop, promote and use natural products. We are all aware of the benefits of neem. Neo Neem Project is an effort to modernise the neem application and present it in a consumer-friendly form."

Sharing her views about the GNFC Neem Project, Shrimati Bijal Patel added that: "Women have been recognised as a symbol of strength and beauty. An initiative like the GNFC Neem Project can not only strengthen women in society financially but also helps them to adopt a healthier and natural lifestyle."

Sharing his insights about GNFC Neem Project, Shri M S Dagur said, "Brand Neo Neem is created after studying changing consumer aspirations. We recently took brand Neo Neem to an international exhibition held at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The overwhelming response that consumer gave us has filled us with pride. We are now poised to emerge as a strong brand in this category."

Part of the GNFC Neem Project, the Neo Neem World, is a movement of greener growth that empowers rural and landless people, especially women. The Neo Neem Project is initiated with a purpose of women empowerment, improving their livelihood and increase their decision-making power by generating employment opportunities.

Visit the Neo Neem World at Keval Public Park, Beside Amul Parlour, Shyamal Crossroads, Satellite.

Enhance your skincare naturally, be pure, live pure with Neo Neem.

