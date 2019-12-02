Legal Aid Camp by Apex Professional University Pasighat

GUWAHATI, India, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A Legal Aid Camp was organised by the School of Law and Juridical Sciences, Apex Professional University, Pasighat at Govt. Upper Primary School, Pame under Oyan circle of East Siang Dist. The programme was organised as field study for the students of 5th semester, which was judged and evaluated by Miss Puja Konwar, Lecturer. She was assisted by her colleagues Miss Runjun Baruah and Miss Nargis Choudhury. A total number of fourteen (14) students participated in the Camp and gave presentation on the following topics:

1. Laws related to Medico - Legal cases.

2. Laws related to juvenile Justice.

3. Good and bad touch.

4. Preamble of the Constitution.

5. Importance of wildlife conservation and related laws.

6. What is law in simple term.

7. Right to Education.

8. Consumer's Rights.

9. Fundamental Rights and Duties.

10. Child Marriage.

11. Right to Equality.

12. POCSO Act.

The Headmaster Incharge of Govt. UPS Pame, Shri R. Doley expressed happiness for imparting awareness and other tips on laws to the teaching staffs and the students. Apex Professional University, Pasighat holds such camps as part of practical study and awareness to public at large.

