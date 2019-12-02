International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Turkish economy returns to growth in Q3, expanding 0.9% y/y

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:56 IST
UPDATE 1-Turkish economy returns to growth in Q3, expanding 0.9% y/y
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Turkey's economy grew 0.9% year-on-year https://tmsnrt.rs/2P6vV18 in the third quarter, in line with expectations, breaking three consecutive quarters of contraction as it shook off the effects of recession following last year's currency crisis. Compared to the second quarter, gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by a seasonally and calendar-adjusted 0.4%, its third positive quarter-on-quarter reading in a row, the Turkish Statistical Institute data showed.

A Reuters poll forecast the economy would expand 1% year-on-year in the third quarter. It also predicted that the economy will grow by 0.5% in 2019 as a whole. The major emerging market economy has a track record of 5% growth, but a near 30% slide in the lira's value last year pushed up inflation and interest rates, while domestic demand tumbled.

The third-quarter growth was driven by the agricultural sector which expanded 3.8%, while the industry grew 1.6% and services grew 0.6%. The construction sector shrank 7.8%. The lira was at 5.7435 against the dollar, weakening slightly from 5.74 beforehand.

As the economy has recovered, inflation tumbled to single digits in October due to base effects, and loan growth picked up thanks to central bank rate cuts. In the second quarter, the economy shrank a revised 1.6% year-on-year. In late October, the central bank slashed its policy rate more than expected to 14%, continuing an aggressive bout of cuts from 24% since July to help revive the recession-hit economy.

The central bank governor subsequently said the bank had used a significant part of its leeway for loosening monetary policy. Last week, he said the bank will use required reserves to support real sector access to loans and loan growth. Industrial production, a key signal of economic activity and widely regarded as an indication of growth, expanded 3.4% year-on-year in September.

The government's own sharply lowered forecast for the year envisages growth at 0.5% in 2019, and 5% in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala: KPCC to protest against LDF govt over Walayar sisters' rape-murder, other issues

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee will protest against the LDF government in the state on issues of malpractice in conducting PSC examination, mark donation to students in Kerala University and Walayar minor sisters rape and murder case. Ci...

South Asian Games: India opens medal account with 1 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze in triathlon

India opened its medal account in the 13th South Asian Games SAG with one gold, two silver and a bronze in the triathlon event on the opening day of competitions here on Monday. Adarsha M N Sinimol gave India the first gold by winning the m...

Is Khloe Kardashian thinking of reconciliation with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson?

Model Khloe Kardashian is facing mixed feelings for ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the couple separated ways earlier this year. On Sundays episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the 35-year-old star said she is confused after her ...

Make up your minds, Merkel protegee tells new SPD leaders

The coalition deal forming the basis of Germanys ruling alliance is not up for renegotiation and the new leaders of the Social Democrats SDP must decide whether or not they want to stay in government, Chancellor Angela Merkels protegee said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019