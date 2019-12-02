International Development News
Development News Edition

IFC to anchor $200 million investment in Mahindra Finance to boost MSME lending

International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has anchored an investment round of 200 million dollars (about Rs 1,430 crore) in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd to create a dedicated pool of financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in low-income states.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 13:43 IST
IFC to anchor $200 million investment in Mahindra Finance to boost MSME lending
Availability of credit for income generation will further accelerate financial inclusion. Image Credit: ANI

International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has anchored an investment round of 200 million dollars (about Rs 1,430 crore) in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd to create a dedicated pool of financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in low-income states. At least 100 million dollars (about Rs 715 crore) will be earmarked for women-owned MSMEs. IFC has invested 75 million dollars (about Rs 536 crore) from its own account and is mobilising another 125 million dollars (about Rs 894 crore) as parallel loans.

The 100 million dollars dedicated to women will be supported by blended finance from the IFC-Goldman Sachs' Women Entrepreneurs Opportunity Facility. Mahindra Finance has further committed 225 million dollars (about Rs 1,609 crore) to this pool. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are an important source of credit for India's MSME sector. The sector feeds crucial industrial value chains and employs 12.4 crore people, including semi-skilled and unskilled workers.

MSMEs account for more than 80 per cent of industrial enterprises and over 45 per cent of exports. The biggest constraint they face is access to finance. An IFC study conducted in 2018 estimated the total credit gap for MSMEs in India to be 397.5 billion dollars (about Rs 28.4 lakh crore), nearly 15 per cent of GDP. The financing gap for MSMEs is more acute in low-income states. Targeted lending to women-owned MSMEs is even less prevalent.

"To expand financial services for MSMEs, IFC has been systematically supporting India's NBFC sector," said Hemalata Mahalingam, Manager of Financial Institutions Group for South Asia at IFC. "Although the financing needs of rural and women-owned enterprises are not radically different, the level of financial exclusion is higher. The dedicated gender line and focus on unreached segments will contribute to addressing these gaps and demonstrate the commercial viability of investing in women and low-income groups," she said in a statement.

Mahindra Finance provides a host of financial solutions, including vehicle, tractor and agricultural equipment financing, to rural and semi-urban customers. The company delivers these through its physical network of over 1,300 branches as well as digitally, and through ruraldistribution initiatives like loan camps across the country. It has fueled the entrepreneurial aspirations of more than 64 lakh customers in over 3.7 lakh villages in India and has assets under management of over 10 billion (about Rs 71,500 crore). This fresh funding will be used to further enhance credit in rural and semi-urban geographies with customised solutions for women borrowers in low-income states.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricketer Manish Pandey to get hitched today

Indian batsman Manish Pandey on Sunday revealed that he is going to get married today. Skipper Pandey played a crucial knock of 60 runs off 45 balls when Karnataka lifted the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy after defeating Tamil Nadu by one run yes...

Cadila Healthcare board approves merger of four subsidiaries to consolidate pharma business

The board of directors at Cadila Healthcare on Monday approved the amalgamation of Zydus Technologies Ltd ZTL, Alidac Pharmaceuticals Ltd APL, Liva Pharmaceuticals Ltd LPL and Dialforhealth India Ltd DHIL with Cadila Healthcare Ltd CHL. The...

SC notices to Centre, IMA on plea seeking doctors to be made liable for striking

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Central government and the Indian Medical Association IMA on a petition which sought doctors to be made liable for going on strikes.While recognising the right of citizens to strike, a bench...

India's economic growth likely to remain subdued in near future: Report

Indias economic growth is expected to remain subdued in near future as the slowdown has deepened and is likely to remain extended for a longer duration than previously anticipated, says a report. According to a Dun Bradstreet report, a pic...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019