Walmart launches credit card for members of wholesale B2B Cash

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 02-12-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 15:14 IST
Walmart India,in partnership withHDFC Bank,on Monday launched a co-branded credit card exclusively for members of its Best Price Modern Wholesale "B2B Cash & Carry" stores, offering "free credit up to 50 days. The card was launched here at Best Price Storeby Krish Iyer, President and CEO, Walmart India and Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments Business and Marketing, HDFC Bank.

Simultaneously, the card was launched at 26 other Best Price Modern Wholesale Store locations across the country. "I think, for our members, it is absolutely momentous occasion because this is the first time, our members in the kirana segment,..., in the offices and institutions segments and all our small resellers will be able to avail credit through digital and for a period ranging between 18 and 50 days and this credit is free...," Iyer said.

Walmart would continue to open more stores in the country, he said. It would soon open a store at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, he added..

